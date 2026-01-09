 Jana Nayagan: Madras HC Orders CBFC To Issue UA Certificate To Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film
Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, faced a postponement on January 9 due to the non-issuance of a censor certificate. KVN Productions had cited 'unavoidable circumstances.' On Friday, the Madras High Court has now directed the CBFC to issue a U/A certificate, clearing the path for the film’s release.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled to release today, January 9, was postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances,' announced KVN Productions on Thursday. The delay came after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by the makers challenging the non-issuance of the film's censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Madras High Court Clears Thalapathy Vijay's Film

However, the latest update reveals that Jana Nayagan's release is now cleared, as the Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. Justice P.T. Asha passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides, clearing a major hurdle that had caused the film’s last-minute postponement.

According to Live Law, while pronouncing the order, Justice PT Asha said, "After examining the materials, it is crystal clear that the complainant's grievance appears to be an afterthought."

article-image

As of now, the makers have not yet announced a new release date.

Jana Nayagan Censor Row

According to reports, the makers of Jana Nayagan submitted the film to the CBFC in mid-December 2025 and were initially informed that it would receive a U/A (parental guidance) certificate after agreeing to minor edits. However, following a complaint alleging that the movie might hurt religious sentiments, the CBFC referred it to a Revising Committee for another review.

By Tuesday, the film had still not received the certificate, prompting the makers to approach the Madras High Court. After the hearing on Thursday, the court reserved its orders, which were expected to be pronounced on Friday, the scheduled release date of Jana Nayagan. As a result, a postponement of the film’s release was anticipated.

Following the film's postponement announcement, release-day screenings of Jana Nayagan were cancelled, and advance booking options were also removed from ticketing websites.

