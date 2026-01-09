Amaal Mallik Remembers Pet Dog Handsome On Death Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note

Photo Via Instagram

On the death anniversary of his pet dog Handsome, singer-composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik remembered his beloved companion with an emotional tribute on social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday (January 9), Amaal shared an adorable photograph with Handsome in which he is seen kissing him.

Amaal Mallik Remembers Pet Dog Handsome

Amaal also poured his heart out in a moving note. "I hope you give me the opportunity to be your brother in every other life,” he wrote. This left his fans touched. They flooded the comments section with praises and paid tribute to Handsome.

Amaal’s brother, singer Armaan Malik, also dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Handsome, a Chow Chow, was much more than just a pet for the Mallik family. Brought home by Amaal in 2015, the fluffy companion became an inseparable part of their lives. Amaal has often referred to Handsome as family, and his passing marked one of the most painful phases of the musician’s life.

The singer had earlier opened up about the emotional toll of losing Handsome during his stint on Bigg Boss 19. He revealed that the loss was devastating and came during a particularly difficult period that also saw him losing close friends and going through a heartbreak.

Amaal admitted that Handsome’s death affected him deeply - at times, even more than other personal losses.

Fighting back tears, he recalled during one of the episodes of the reality show, "When I lost Handsome, it was the worst. Mummy boli thi ki aake milke ja bimaar hai. I didn’t meet him." Ashnoor Kaur was seen comforting him, saying, "It’s okay."

Opening up on the turbulent phase of his life, Amaal had shared that the years 2021 to 2024 were especially challenging for him on an emotional level. “2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 were very bad years. Emotionally bahut mushkil tha,” he admitted.

The singer-composer spoke about being hit by a series of personal losses in quick succession. Besides losing Handsome, he recalled the passing of close friends during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the end of a long-term relationship that lasted six to seven years. “Losing my pet, losing a few friends in Covid, a 6-7 saal ka relationship coming to an end, everyone getting married—everything… aise dhad dhad dhad karke hua mere saath,” Amaal said.

His words offered a rare glimpse into the emotional weight he carried during those years, resonating with many who have faced similar losses and life transitions.

Armaan has also spoken about how hard it was for the family to cope with Handsome’s demise. He described the loss as incredibly tough, noting that it played an important role in Amaal’s emotional struggles at the time.