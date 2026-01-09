The Raja Saab First Half Review: Prabhas Starrer Looks Half-Baked, But Gets A Very Interesting Interval Point

Photo Via YouTube

Title: The Raja Saab

Director: Maruthi

Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Where: In theatres

The Raja Saab is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited pan-India films, and it has finally hit the big screens today (January 9, 2026). The trailer and songs of the Prabhas starrer had created a strictly decent pre-release. The Free Press Journal reviewer is watching the film right now, and it is an interval.

If we talk about the first half of The Raja Saab, the movie is visually grand and colourful. But, like most South movies, it takes time to come to the point. There are action sequences included, which were not required. Even though it is good to see a female lead doing some action, soon a misogynistic dialogue ruins the whole aura. Also, jokes about the MeToo movement are not funny.

When it comes to performances, Prabhas is decent till now, and actresses Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal have nothing to do in the first half. In the female leads, it is Malavika Mohanan who gets the best scenes till now. Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab steal the show.

The film picks up very well around 20 minutes before the interval, and the interval point is very interesting. So, hoping for a better second half.