'Mujhe Koi Zyada Der Tak Daba Nahi Sakta': Sandhya Mridul Promises Comeback, Thanks Fans For Support After Video On Losing Work Goes Viral

Actress Sandhya Mridul thanked her fans and followers for supporting her after her Instagram video about not getting work due to her less follower count went viral. For those unversed, the Saathiya actress had expressed disappointment over actors needing followers to get roles. She also questioned how one can get followers without getting roles.

Now, in a new video, Sandhya said she will make a comeback and that nothing can stop her from acting in films.

Thanking her fans, Sandhya said, "What amazing people you all are. The way you've stood by me with so much support is unbelievable. Can Instagram really tell me how many followers I have? I've been working since before Instagram even existed. And you all have shown Instagram, right here on Instagram itself, how many true followers and how much love I really have."

The actress further said that her journey in the film industry is far from over. "Mereko na koi zyada der dabaa nahi sakta. Mera mangal bada strong hai. I will be back. (No one can keep me down for too long. My Mars (planet) is very strong)."

Sandhya concluded by saying, "Because this is just the surface that’s been scratched, the full picture is still left. There’s still so much more to do. Just keep this love alive."

In a previously shared reel, Sandhya voiced her frustration about losing out on acting opportunities simply because of her limited social media following.

In the video, she pointed out the irony of the situation, saying, "There’s this new trend that if you don’t have followers, you won’t get work. But if you don’t give me work, how will I become famous? And if I’m not famous, how will I gain followers? It’s a loop - no followers, no fame, no work. You get what I’m saying, right?"

"Acting skill se kya hoga? Jao followers lao," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Sandhya was last seen in the web series Taj: Divided by Blood in which she played the role of Jodha Bai. She made her acting debut in 1994 with the TV show Banegi Apni Baat.

Over the years, the actress has delivered several memorable performances in projects like Saathiya, Page 3, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Socha Na Tha, and many more.