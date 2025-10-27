 Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With Enrique Iglesias For High-Energy Song In King?
Reports suggest that Enrique may meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his visit. This has fuelled speculation about a potential collaboration between the international pop icon and the King of Bollywood

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai is gearing up to welcome global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias, who is set to perform live for two electrifying nights on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer's return after nearly two decades.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Enrique may meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his visit. This has fuelled speculation about a potential collaboration between the international pop icon and the King of Bollywood.

The buzz intensified when an entertainment page shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), mentioning, "Something exciting seems to be brewing - a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King 🔥?"

article-image

Although neither Enrique nor Shah Rukh have confirmed the collaboration, fans are already speculating about the possibility of the first-ever track featuring the two stars.

Music and film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates, as such a collaboration could mark a historic moment in Bollywood's musical landscape.

Enrique's trip to India promises to be more than just a concert. According to several media reports, the Spanish singer intends to fully immerse himself in Mumbai's vibrant energy. Known for his admiration of Bollywood, Enrique is reportedly expected to meet Shah along with his family members - Aryan, Suhana, Gauri and AbRam.

When not performing, Enrique plans to explore South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks. His itinerary reportedly includes Colaba Causeway, Gandhi Museum, and Siddhivinayak Temple. In addition, Hindustan Times reports that Enrique may extend his stay in India to visit the Taj Mahal, adding a historical highlight to his journey.

article-image

Fans can catch him live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he performed in 2004. Concerts are scheduled from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, with gates closing at 8 pm. Following overwhelming demand, a second show was added.

