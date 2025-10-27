 'Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kuch Na Kuch Kehna', Haq Actress Yami Gautam Opens Up About Being Labeled As Nationalist
Yami Gautam will next be seen in Haq, which also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The trailer of the film was launched on Monday at an event in Mumbai, and the actress reacted to being labeled as a nationalist due to the choices of her movies.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Yami Gautam

She said, "Label hai, mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. I don't know. Agar hai toh logo ka kaam hai kuch na kuch kehna. Ye nahi toh kuch aur label, phir kuch aur, phir kuch aur. Parso kuch aur tha. Pehle kuch underrated label tha. Usce pehle kuch aur tha. It keeps shifting. Main vo sab nahi samajhti hun (There’s a label, I don’t even know what it is. If there is one, well, people will always have something to say. If not this label, then something else, and then something else again. The other day it was something different. Earlier, I was labeled 'underrated'. Before that, it was something else. It keeps shifting. I don’t really understand all that)."

article-image

Yami Gautam Reveals How She Chooses Her Films

Further talking about choosing films, Yami said, "I am a person who goes by my instinct. If it's a story worth telling, there's a journey for every character. I believe in that."

"This subject has been in public life. I always think about the kind of strength and courage that a woman like Shazia must have needed. And if I get these opportunities to tell the story of such women, I will. Audience is very important to me. They should like it, they should feel that this story is worth their money. I don't make it more complicated," she added.

article-image

Haq Release Date

Haq is slated to release on November 7, 2025. It is directed Suparn Verma.

