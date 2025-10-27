Witcher Season 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Liam Hemsworth-Starrer Web Series

Witcher Season 4 | Photo Credit:

The Witcher Season 4 is set for its highly anticipated release. Liam Hemsworth will be introduced in this season as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill, who previously portrayed the iconic character.

Meanwhile, Anya Chalotra reprises her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg. Freya Allan will return as Ciri, who has separated from Geralt and Yennefer to join the Rats, a band of outlaws. The new season is set to be released on Netflix, October 30, 2025.

About The Witcher Season 4

The streaming giant shared the poster of the eight-episode series and wrote, "The best dressed cast on the Continent. The Witcher S4. Coming October 30." The Witcher is based on themes including fate versus free will, professional ethics, and the idea that 'humans are often more wicked than beasts."

The Witcher S4. Coming 30 October. pic.twitter.com/vDbf6Cf8y0 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 23, 2025

Plot

The storyline of The Witcher centres on three principal characters whose destinies are interconnected: Geralt, a beast slayer; Ciri, a wandering princess; and Yennefer, a formidable mage. Their narratives unfold in distinct times and places, yet their journeys ultimately align in a strong, communal fate. This season will introduce Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill.

Why did Henry Cavill quit the show?

Henry Cavill is a highly regarded actor best known for his portrayal of Superman in Zack Snyder's films, including "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League." He has also starred in captivating movies such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," "Immortals," and "Night Hunter," among others.

A passionate fan of the Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and its video games, Cavill's love for the source material greatly influenced his commitment to the Netflix adaptation. He portrayed Geralt of Rivia and aimed to remain true to the character. However, despite his dedication, Henry left the show after season 3. Reports indicate that creative differences with the show's writers, stemming from his loyalty to the original material, contributed to his departure.

Cast and characters

The series features Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, and Sam Hazeldine as Eredin, king of the legendary Wild Hunt, among others. The fantasy drama is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Beau DeMayo has bankrolled the series under the banner of Little Schmidt Productions, Hivemind, and Platige Image.