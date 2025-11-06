Despicable Me 4 On OTT: Where To Watch This Popular Animated Film Online?

Despicable Me 4 On OTT |

Despicable Me 4 is a comedy animated film featuring the voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in the lead roles. The film premiered on June 9, 2024, at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and was later released in theatres on July 3, 2024. Despite mixed reviews, the film continued the franchise's streak of box-office successes, grossing $972 million worldwide against a budget of $100 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Despicable Me 4: Streaming details

The film is streaming on Netflix in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi. The film explores themes of fatherhood, family, and facing past and new villains, with a focus on Gru's challenge of balancing his new role as a father to Gru Jr. while dealing with a new supervillain from his past.

Storyline

In Despicable Me 4, Gru and Lucy welcome a new baby, Gru Jr., who gives his father a hard time, while Gru's former high school adversary, supervillain Maxime Le Mal, breaks out of prison and seeks him out. Compelled to enter witness protection, the family relocates to the affluent town of Mayflower, adopts new identities, and adapts to life with upgraded minions, yet they must ultimately face Maxime to safeguard Gru Jr.

Characters

The film features the voices of Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde, Sofia Vergara as Valentina, Joey King as Poppy Prescott, Will Ferrell as Maxime Le Mal, Chloe Fineman as Patsy Prescott, Pierre Coffin as the Minions, Madison Polan as Agnes, Dana Gaier as Edith and Romesh Ranganathan, among others.

All about Despicable Me 4

The animated film is written by Mike White and Ken Daurio. It is helmed by Chris Renaud. Chris Meledandri has produced the film with Brett Hoffman under Universal Pictures Illumination. The music is composed by Pharrell Williams and Heitor Pereira. Tiffany L Kurtz edited the movie.