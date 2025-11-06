Mithra Mandali On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About This Telugu Re-Edited Film Premiering On This Digital Platform

Mithra Mandali | Prime Video

Mithra Mandali is a comedy film starring Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu in the lead roles. Niharika NM, who is making her Tollywood debut, also plays a lead role. The film was released in theatres on October 16, 2025. The film is directed and written by Vijayendar S. After receiving a negative response from critics and audiences, the filmmakers re-edited the film to incorporate audience feedback and address criticisms. A re-edited version of the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The audience will be able to watch the film in the Telugu language only with English subtitles.

About Mithra Mandali

Mithra Mandali is based on themes of friendship, humor, and relatable adventures between a group of misfit friends. The film is produced by Kalyan Manthina, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Bhanu Pratapa under the banner of Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments. Siddharth SJ has done the cinematography and Kodati Pavan Kalyan has edited the film. RR Dhruvan has composed the music of the film.

Storyline

The plot of the film Mithra Mandali revolves around a band of charming but directionless friends who find themselves in turmoil after meeting a passionate politician and his defiant daughter. Their lives intertwine through a blend of affection, chance, and silliness, resulting in a disorderly and humorous storyline.

Cast and characters

The film features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Chaitanya, Rag Mayur as Abhi, Niharika NM as Swecha, Vishnu Oi as Sathwik, Prasad Behara as Rajeev, Vennela Kishore as Sagar, VTV Ganesh as Narayana, Raghu Karumanchi as a goon, among others. Meanwhile, Brahmanandam and K. V. Anudeep make a special appearance.

FAQs:

Where is Mithra Mandali streaming?

Mithra Mandali is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Why did Mithra Mandali's filmmakers re-edit the film?

After receiving a negative response from critics and audiences, the filmmakers took audience feedback seriously, trimmed the length of the movie, and made creative changes to the editing.

Who directed and wrote Mithra Mandali?

The Telugu language film is written and directed by Vijayendar S.