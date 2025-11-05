Ek Chatur Naar OTT Release Date Out: Everything You Need To Know About Divya Khosla Kumar, Neil Nitin Mukesh Starrer

Ek Chatur Naar OTT Release |

Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh's unique thriller-comedy Ek Chatur Naar is directed by Umesh Shukla. The film was released in theatres on September 12, 2025. The film earned average box-office revenue and didn't do well in theaters, with a total collection of Rs 3.20 crore. After its theatrical run, Ek Chatur Naar is all set to debut on the digital platform.

Ek Chatur Naar: Streaming details

Ek Chatur Naar is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 7, 2025. The film is based on themes of a struggling widow's survival, a calculated power play between her and an ambitious man, revenge, and a mix of psychological drama, dark comedy, and social messaging.

What is Ek Chatur Naar all about?

The movie centres on a smart woman named Mamta, residing in a little Indian town, who discovers a businessman's mobile phone. She chooses to extort him with the hidden videos and information on his phone to address her financial issues. The story tracks her as she outwits the businessman and others, only to later become ensnared in a convoluted, tangled scenario rife with crime, dark humor, and surprising turns.

Cast and characters

The film features Divya Khosla Kumar as Mamta Mishra, Chhaya Kadam as Radha, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Abhishek Verma, Sushant Singh as DCP Pratap Scindia, Rajneesh Duggal as Mamta's Husband, Zakir Hussain as Qureshi, Rahul Mittra as politician Dindayal Thakur, Rahul Mittra as politician Dindayal Thakur, Rose Sardana as Anjali, Heli Daruwala as Secretary Tina, and Danesh Gandhi as Sushil, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The screenplay of the film is done by Jay Master, Siddhaarth Goel, Deepak Nirman, and Umesh Shukla. It is produced by Umesh Shukla, Zeeshan Ahmad, Shivv Sharma, and Ashish Wagh under the banner of Merry Go Round Studios.