 Shreyas Talpade Denies Rumours Of Participating In Bigg Boss Marathi 6: 'Some People Will Do Anything To Gain Traction'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

As anticipation builds around the much-awaited sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, actor Shreyas Talpade addressed rumours claiming that he would be entering the reality show as a contestant. The reports, which have been doing the rounds on social media, have now been firmly denied by the actor himself.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is all set to kick off with a grand premiere on January 11 and fans are eagerly speculating about the list of contestants who will step into the controversial ‘madhouse’ this season. Amid the growing buzz, a report surfaced online suggesting that Shreyas would be participating in the upcoming season.

article-image

The claim caught attention and left netizens surprised, given that the actor has largely stayed away from reality television formats.

According to reports circulating on entertainment portals, including Pinkvilla, Shreyas was allegedly set to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house as a contestant. With curiosity peaking, the actor was contacted to verify the authenticity of these claims. In an exclusive interaction with Zoom, Shreyas set the record straight and dismissed the rumours outright.

Calling the reports false, the Apna Sapna Money Money actor said, “It’s a rarity these days. These are false rumours. Kindly ignore. Unfortunately, actors are the softest of targets and some people will do anything to gain traction.”

All you need to know about Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 promises an exciting new format for viewers. Hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, the upcoming season will air on Colors Marathi and is based on a ‘heaven and hell’ theme, with contestants divided into two groups.

While several names such as Raqesh Bapat, Vishal Kotian, Deepali Sayyed, Sanket Pathak, Sagar Karande and Sonali Raut have been speculated as probable participants, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the final contestant list.

The grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 will air at 8 pm on January 11.

