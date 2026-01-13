Talwiinder's Face REVEALED: Punjabi Singer Spotted Holding Rumoured GF Disha Patani's Hand At Nupur Sanon's Wedding—VIDEO

San Francisco-based Punjabi musician Talwinder Singh Sidhu aka Talwiinder has been making headlines after he was spotted with actress Disha Patani in Mumbai and Udaipur while attending Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding, sparking dating rumours. The 28-year-old singer has never revealed his face, often performing with skull face paint on stage and wearing a mask in public to maintain anonymity.

However, after years of speculation and fan theories on social media, his real face has now finally been revealed.

Talwiinder's Face Revealed

A viral video circulating on social media shows Talwiinder's real face. In the clip, he can be seen standing next to his rumoured girlfriend Disha, laughing and having a good time with Suraj Nambiar, actress Mouni Roy's husband. Talwiinder and Disha also appear cosy, with the actress wrapping her arm around his while he holds it affectionately.

Unaware that he was being filmed and not wearing a mask, the singer's face was inadvertently revealed.

Why Does Talwiinder Hide His Face?

The singer had once said that he does not want people, including his fans, to focus on his face, but on his music instead.

Speaking to Tarannum Thind on her podcast, Talwiinder said, "It's not a single reason; bohot zyaada reasons hai. The top one: Mere dad paint karte hai..."

The singer explained that concealing his face is a tribute to his father's art. He also values his privacy and doesn’t want to be recognised everywhere he goes, wanting to eat golgappas on the street without being mobbed. Lastly, he dislikes the idea of living like a celebrit,y constantly surrounded by bodyguards, even for simple activities like going to the washroom.

One of the popular Punjabi artists, Talwiinder is best known for hits like Gallan 4, Pal Pal, Haseen, Your Eyes, Tu, Wishes, and Khayaal, among others.

Recently, Talwiinder lent his voice to the track Tenu Zyada Mohabbat from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.