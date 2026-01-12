 Is Disha Patani, 33, DATING 28-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Couple's Appearance At Mumbai Airport Sparks Rumours - VIDEO
Is Disha Patani, 33, DATING 28-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Couple's Appearance At Mumbai Airport Sparks Rumours - VIDEO

Disha Patani was spotted with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at Udaipur and Mumbai airports, sparking dating rumours. The duo attended Nupur Sanon's wedding, with Disha, 33, helping Talwiinder, 28, with his boarding pass. Known for keeping his face hidden, Talwiinder wore a mask, briefly revealed it for CISF verification, and later shared a hug with Mouni Roy. Confirmation is awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Disha Patani, Talwiinder | Photo Via Instagram

New romance on the cards? Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Tiger Shroff, parted ways with him in 2022, though the two never officially confirmed their relationship. Now, four years after their reported split, it appears Disha may have found love again, this time with Punjabi singer Talwiinder.

Disha Patani Dating Talwiinder?

On Monday, Disha, who was in Udaipur to attend Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Ben, was spotted at the Udaipur airport with her close friend, actress Mouni Roy, and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. However, what caught everyone's attention was Talwiinder being spotted with them. The singer, known for never revealing his face publicly, was seen wearing a face mask, as he usually does when not performing with face paint.

Disha and Talwiinder were also seen entering the airport terminal together, with the actress helping him with his boarding pass. At one point, Talwiinder briefly revealed his face for CISF verification during the identification process, further fuelling speculation about their bond.

Check out the video:

article-image

After landing in Mumbai, Talwiinder was seen walking ahead of Disha, seemingly to avoid being photographed together. While exiting the airport, the singer was also seen sharing a warm hug with Mouni Roy.

However, as of now, an official confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship is awaited.

In fact, a few days ago, Disha, who was in Goa alongside Arshad Warsi, was spotted sitting inside a car with a mystery man, who was seen holding her by the shoulder. At the time, it was speculated that the man could be Talwiinder.

However, the identity could not be confirmed, as the singer continues to keep his face hidden from the public eye.

Disha Patani spotted with Arshad Warsi at Goa Calangute Beach. Any idea who is that guy who has his hands around her?
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip

One of the popular Punjabi artists, Talwiinder is best known for hits like Gallan 4, Pal Pal, Haseen, Your Eyes, Tu, Wishes, and Khayaal, among others.

Recently, Talwiinder lent his voice to the track Tenu Zyada Mohabbat from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

