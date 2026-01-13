Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A Romantic Letter To Her Daughter

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Today’s episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Vidya questioning her son Ketan about why he stole the money. Ketan wonders if Dheeraj has told her the truth, but Vidya assures him that Dheeraj has not said anything. Ketan then pleads with his mother not to reveal the matter to his father.

Later, Vidya and Mahadev are seen discussing his strict behavior toward Dheeraj. Mahadev says that while he believes none of his sons would betray him, he still does not trust Dheeraj.

Meanwhile, Rajji and Dheeraj share a lighthearted moment as they tease each other about a photo of Dheeraj taken at the mill. The playful banter turns awkward when they accidentally fall onto each other while Dheeraj tries to grab Rajji’s phone and asks her to delete the photos.

Elsewhere, Ashish is shown sharing a romantic moment with Madhu, a colleague from his office. At the same time, Rajji is being pressured by her boyfriend Kalyan, who urges her to get physical with him. During their conversation, Dheeraj intervenes and threatens to reveal her relationship to Bhanu Bajpayee. He later advises Rajji to stay away from Kalyan, warning her that he is not a good person. As Dheeraj is about to leave, Rajji’s brother arrives and questions why Dheeraj was alone with his sister in an empty classroom.

After seeing a card that was actually sent by Rajji’s boyfriend, Kalyan, Rajji’s brother mistakenly believes it was from Dheeraj. As the situation escalates, Bhanu crosses the line and storms into Mahadev’s house, accusing him of allowing his son to harass her daughter.

Vidya is initially excited to see her sister visiting her home for the first time. However, Bhanu continues to shout at Mahadev. Despite the accusations, Mahadev calmly offers her water, but Bhanu angrily throws the tray to the ground, leaving him furious.

The promo shows Bhanu throwing the card at Mahadev, convinced that it was given to her daughter by his son, Dheeraj.