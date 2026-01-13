 Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Going Viral For Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Movie's Teaser Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentToxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Going Viral For Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Movie's Teaser Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Controversy

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Going Viral For Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Movie's Teaser Deletes Her Instagram Account Amid Controversy

Toxic teaser was released on January 8, 2026, and it became the talk of the town due to the intimate scene between Yash and actress Beatriz Taufenbach. Now, it has landed in controversy as the Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC seeking appropriate action against the teaser.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Beatriz Taufenbach / Yash | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The teaser of the film was released on Yash's birthday, January 8, and it became the talk of the town due to the intimate scene in it. Everyone was keen to know who the actress is. While some reports claimed that the actress was Natalie Burn, later director Geetu Mohandas revealed on her Instagram story that the actress is Beatriz Taufenbach.

The intimate scene has not gone down well with many people, and Toxic has landed in controversy. The Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC seeking appropriate action against the teaser.

To know more about Beatriz Taufenbach, we tried to check her Instagram account. But, well, the account has been deleted.

Who Is Beatriz Taufenbach?

FPJ Shorts
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts
Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation
'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation

According to reports, Beatriz is a Brazilian model and actress. She started her career as a model in 2014. Apart from being a model and actress, she is also reportedly a singer.

While not many details about Beatriz are revealed, clearly, she has grabbed everyone's attention with just a few seconds in the teaser. We wonder if the actress has a prominent role in Toxic, or if she is just there for this particular scene.

Toxic Cast

Meanwhile, Toxic features multiple actresses as leads. The film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The first look posters of all the actresses have been unveiled, and all of them are in glamorous avatars. Check out their posters below...

Toxic Controversy

Now, let's wait and watch whether Central Board Of Film Certification will take any action against the teaser or not. Till now, neither Geetu Mohandas nor Yash has shared any statement regarding the controversy.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film will be clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Splitsvilla 16: Will Suzanne's Alleged Ex Shivpreet Suvarna AKA Shiv Prizz Enter As Wild Card?

Splitsvilla 16: Will Suzanne's Alleged Ex Shivpreet Suvarna AKA Shiv Prizz Enter As Wild Card?

Talwiinder's Face REVEALED: Punjabi Singer Spotted Holding Rumoured GF Disha Patani's Hand At Nupur...

Talwiinder's Face REVEALED: Punjabi Singer Spotted Holding Rumoured GF Disha Patani's Hand At Nupur...

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Going Viral For Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Movie's Teaser...

Toxic Actress Beatriz Taufenbach Going Viral For Her Intimate Scene With Yash In Movie's Teaser...

'Foolish Team That Produced...': TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over...

'Foolish Team That Produced...': TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over...

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A...

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 13: Bhanu Lashes Out At Mahadev, Believing Dheeraj Sent A...