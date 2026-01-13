 'Foolish Team That Produced...': TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over 'Historical Distortions,' Demands Apology
The Tamil Youth Congress has demanded a ban on actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Parasakthi, alleging it distorts historical facts. The group called the filmmakers 'foolish' and demanded an apology, claiming the content hurts public sentiment and misrepresents events. They have urged authorities to take action and stop the film’s release unless changes are made.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, released on January 10, has sparked controversy after the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress called for a ban, alleging it distorts historical events involving the Congress. On Monday, January 12, INC spokesperson M Kumaramangalam shared a statement by State Senior Vice President Arun Bhaskar on X, demanding an apology from the makers.

TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi

In a statement, Bhaskar said Parasakthi must be 'strictly banned,' alleging that the film depicts a fictional scene in which Sivakarthikeyan’s character meets Indira Gandhi, who is portrayed as 'speaking in a villainous manner.' He wrote, "The foolish team that produced this film seems completely unaware that the law does not permit the imaginary portrayal of deceased national leaders in events that never occurred in history. They have recklessly created scenes that have no historical basis whatsoever."

Check it out:

article-image

'Film Is Built On The Filmmakers' Own Fabricated Imagination'

The statement further alleged that scenes showing the burning of the Congress flag were forcibly inserted into the film, adding that, in totality, it is built on the filmmakers’ fabricated imagination and is completely contrary to historical truth, with the sole intention of attacking the Indian National Congress through lies and distortions.

Demand Apology

"All scenes in Parasakthi movie that depict events which never occurred in history must be removed immediately. The film's production team must issue a public apology. Failing this, strict legal action will be initiated against the filmmakers. I call upon all Congress workers to raise their voices against this injustice," Bhaskar said in the statement.

As of now, the makers of Parasakthi have not reacted to the controversy.

About Parasakthi

Set in 1960s Madras, the film also features Atharvaa, Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati in supporting roles.

