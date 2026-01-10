Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan & Ravi Mohan's Film Gets Mixed Response, Netizens Call Second-Half 'Slow & Tiring'

Photo Via YouTube

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s starrer Parasakthi hit theatres on Saturday, January 10, 2026, ahead of Pongal, and while the Sudha Kongara-directed period drama, also featuring Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, received mixed reactions from netizens after its release, several viewers expressed disappointment over the 'slow' second half, even as others praised its music.

Parasakthi X Review

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "#Parasakthi - Patience Tester. Despite an authentic period setup Parasakthi turns out to be a slow & tiring watch. A dull love track & sluggish narration dominate the first half. The second half drags even more with weak emotions & convenient writing. Outdated History drama."

Another added, "The second half truly tests patience to another level. A very tiring watch, completely flat from start to finish. Never expected a film like this from #SudhaKongara."

One comment claimed, "A Strictly average first half Opening scene & Interval block mattum nalla irunchu! Matha scenes lam summa random ah impactlless ah irukku. Music, Artwork & Visuals lam super. SK & Ravi screen presence good. Second half than padatha kapathanum

Check out the tweets:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While some users also praised the film, saying, "#ParasakthiFromToday #parasakthi Sk's 2nd best after amaran Movie is. 1st half was quite slow and bit lag due to the love portions for me love portions spoiled the 1st half but at end of 1st half till climax. Good cameo, jayam ravi comeback after these many failures."

A fan wrote, "#Parasakthi First half. @Siva_Kartikeyan performance is @iam_RaviMohan rocks a solid villain role, and @sreeleela14 cute love portions are a delight. Great visuals backed by @gvprakash engaging BGM give a superb feel. @Sudha_Kongara slow narration takes its time but neatly builds the core plot. Pre-interval scene is pure mass. SK’s silhouette shots = PEAK. Art direction and DI treat for the visuals. Waiting eagerly for the second half"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film also features Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati