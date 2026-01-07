Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who Else May Enter

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is all set to premiere on January 11, 2026. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, speculation is rife about the contestants who will be seen on Riteish Deshmukh’s hosted show. While several names are still doing the rounds, a few contestants have already been confirmed. Interestingly, these confirmed participants have previously appeared in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss (Hindi). Let’s take a look at the confirmed names from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 below:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestants List

As per Bigg Boss Tak's report, Bigg Boss Season 15's contestant Vishal Kotian will be participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Vishal is an actor who is well known for playing the role of Birbal in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He was also seen in shows like CID, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and Mahabharat.

🚨 BB15 fame Vishal Kotian is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. pic.twitter.com/7OhcMPTDz3 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 6, 2026

The other reportedly confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is Bigg Boss 15's contestant Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh Bapat is known for his work in Hindi as well as Marathi industry. Raqesh was linked up with Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty while they were in Bigg Boss OTT. However, the duo officially announced their breakup in 2022. Previous to Shaamita, Raqesh was married to Riddhi Dogra.

🚨 BB15 fame Raqesh Bapat is confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6.



Also, Social media influencer Karan Sonawane aka Focused Indian to participate.



Other confirmed names are Sagar Karande, Sonali Raut, Prajakta Shukre, Sanket Pathak, Anushree Mane,Deepali Sayyed,… pic.twitter.com/YZaORHYT7N — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 7, 2026

The other reportedly confirmed contestant is Karan Sonawane aka Focused Indian. You must be familiar with his face as he is a famous social media influencer with 1.5 Million followers on Instagram.

The other rumoured contestants to enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house are Sagar Karande, Sonali Raut, Prajakta Shukre, Radha Mumbaikar, Rasika Jamsudkar, Sanket Pathak, Anushree Mane, and Deepali Sayyed.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set to premiere on January 11 at 8 PM on Colors Marathi, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar. Following its grand launch, the show will air every night at 8 PM.