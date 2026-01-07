 Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who Else May Enter
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who Else May Enter

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who Else May Enter

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is set to premiere on January 11 at 8 pm on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar. Ahead of the launch, BB15 contestants Vishal Kotian and Raqesh Bapat are reportedly confirmed to participate, sparking curiosity among fans. Several more names are expected to join the contestant list as the premiere date approaches.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is all set to premiere on January 11, 2026. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, speculation is rife about the contestants who will be seen on Riteish Deshmukh’s hosted show. While several names are still doing the rounds, a few contestants have already been confirmed. Interestingly, these confirmed participants have previously appeared in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss (Hindi). Let’s take a look at the confirmed names from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 below:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestants List

As per Bigg Boss Tak's report, Bigg Boss Season 15's contestant Vishal Kotian will be participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Vishal is an actor who is well known for playing the role of Birbal in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He was also seen in shows like CID, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, and Mahabharat.

The other reportedly confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 is Bigg Boss 15's contestant Raqesh Bapat. Raqesh Bapat is known for his work in Hindi as well as Marathi industry. Raqesh was linked up with Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty while they were in Bigg Boss OTT. However, the duo officially announced their breakup in 2022. Previous to Shaamita, Raqesh was married to Riddhi Dogra.

FPJ Shorts
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
Sebi Extends Deadline For New MF Distributor Incentives, Additional Commission Structure To Start From March 1
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
China Leverages Rare Earth Control For Strategic Power, Supply Dominance Turns Minerals Into A Geopolitical Tool
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series
Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic Series
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium
Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

The other reportedly confirmed contestant is Karan Sonawane aka Focused Indian. You must be familiar with his face as he is a famous social media influencer with 1.5 Million followers on Instagram.

The other rumoured contestants to enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house are Sagar Karande, Sonali Raut, Prajakta Shukre, Radha Mumbaikar, Rasika Jamsudkar, Sanket Pathak, Anushree Mane, and Deepali Sayyed.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is set to premiere on January 11 at 8 PM on Colors Marathi, with episodes also streaming on JioHotstar. Following its grand launch, the show will air every night at 8 PM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic...

Freedom At Midnight Season 2 OTT Release Date Locked: Here's Everything To Know About The Patriotic...

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez To Headline WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony At DY Patil Stadium

Payal Gaming Recreates Viral Dance Trend With Mr Beast Alleged MMS Controversy; Fans Call It 'Crazy...

Payal Gaming Recreates Viral Dance Trend With Mr Beast Alleged MMS Controversy; Fans Call It 'Crazy...

'Our Ray Of Light Vihaan Kaushal': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Their Son's Name

'Our Ray Of Light Vihaan Kaushal': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Their Son's Name

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who...

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestant List Out? BB15's Vishal Kotian & Raqesh Bapat Confirmed, Here's Who...