All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast Confirmed: Know Who Will Return In This Highly Anticipated K-Drama

By: Sunanda Singh | January 10, 2026
All of Us Are Dead is a coming-of-age horror K-drama that is set to release its latest season in 2026 on Netflix. The latest season of the highly anticipated K-drama is generating a lot of buzz, particularly with the confirmation of the cast for Season 2.
Fans are eager to see their favourite characters return, accompanied by some new faces that promise to add fresh dynamics to the storyline.
The next slides mention all the main characters that you will be able to see in All of Us Are Dead Season 2.
In All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Cho Yi-hyun reprises her role as Choi Nam-ra, the smart class president and Su-hyeok's love interest.
Netflix
Yoon Chan-young plays Lee Cheong-san, the brave and protective student who was a childhood friend and love interest of Nam On-jo.
Netflix
Lomon continues to play Lee Su-hyeok, the reformed delinquent student who becomes a strong survivour.
Netflix
Kim Si-eun plays the role of So Ju-ran, a smart and experienced university student who becomes part of Nam-on-jo's new survival group.
Netflix
Roh Jae-won plays Han Du-seok, a serious leader from the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The actor is known for his antagonist role in Squid Game Season 2.
Netflix
Yoon Ga-i will also be seen in All of Us Are Dead Season 2 as a new character named Lee Jong-ah, one of Nam On-jo's new university friends.
Netflix
Lee Min-jae will be portraying the main character in the upcoming K-drama, All of Us Are Dead Season 2. He will be portraying the character of Yong Maru, a university friend of On-jo.
X
Lastly, Park Ji-hu will reprise her role as Nam On-jo, now a university student facing new zombie outbreaks in Seoul.
Netflix
Thanks For Reading!