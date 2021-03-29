'True gentleman': Sunny Leone gushes over husband Daniel Weber as he exits car to help woman change tyre

Actress Sunny Leone, on Sunday, took to her Instagram to share pictures of her 'cute date' and shared a video of her husband Daniel Weber, which is leaving netizens in awe of him.

Sunny Leone and her husband recently attended Filmfare Awards 2021ceremony, which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai.

The actress shared that when they were returning from the awards show, Daniel spotted a woman on the street, who needed help with the tyre of her car. Weber immediately stopped the car and stepped down to help the lady.

"This is what a gentleman does, guys. Daniel is helping out a lovely lady on the street with her tyre. So sweet!" the 'Splitsvila' host is heard saying in the video.

She captioned it: "Had a cute date last night @dirrty99 for @filmfare who also at the end of the night stopped to help a woman alone change her tire. True gentleman!!"