Splitsvilla 16 Episode 2: Gullu, Aarav Chugh, Ayush Jamwal & Others; Men Who Are Set To Enter In 'Paisa Villa'

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 2 | Instagram

All eyes are now on Splitsvilla 16 Episode 2, set to air today, January 10, 2026. The premiere introduced a total of 16 contestants, 8 men and 8 women, but the excitement doesn’t stop there. In the upcoming episode, another 16 contestants will be revealed, and this time, Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma will also make a special announcement about the Paisa Villa. Let’s take a look at the contestant list below

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 2: 8 Men Who Are Set To Enter

As per a Reddit thread title "Which boy are you most excited for in tomorrow’s episode?", men who are about to enter Splitsvilla 16 in episode 2 are:

Aarav Chugh- @aarav.chugh

Vishu Bajaj- @vishubajaj_

Ayush Jamwal- @ayushjamwal11_

Gullu- @fun.with.gullu.g

Gaursh Gujral- @gaurshgujral

Ron Kariappa- @ronkariappa

Deeptanshu

Mohit

So far, there is no report on women's list.

Contestants Who Have Entered Splitsvilla 16 So Far:

Women

Akanksha Choudhary

Anjali

Anisha Shinde

Diksha Pawar

Sadhaaf Shankar

Soundharya Shetty

Simran

Suzzane

Men

Chakshdeep Singh

Yogesh Rawat

Sorab Bedi

Anuj Sharma

Tayne (Tanye de Villiers)

Ayush Sharma

Harshit

Himanshu Arora

Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026, and continues to release new episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm IST, making it a weekend favourite for viewers. Episodes will broadcast on MTV India for television audiences and are also on Jio Hotstar for digital audiences.

Splitsvilla 16 follows its signature mix of romance, drama, and competition, but this season introduces a twist with the concept of two villas: Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa. The Pyaar Villa focuses on contestants seeking genuine love and emotional connections, while the Paisa Villa brings in a group motivated by money, strategy, and power moves.