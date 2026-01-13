Splitsvilla 16: Will Suzanne's Alleged Ex Shivpreet Suvarna AKA Shiv Prizz Enter As Wild Card?

Splitsvilla 16 | Instagram

Splitsvilla 16 is steadily gaining excitement among viewers. So far, audiences have been introduced to all the contestants who have entered the Pyaar and Paisa Villa. However, speculation is now rife that Suzzane’s alleged ex, Shiv Prizz, also known as Shivpreet Suvarna, might be making an entry into the villa. A recent video shared by Shiv has fueled these rumors, leaving fans convinced that a surprise twist could be on the way.

Splitsvilla 16: Will Shiv Prizz Enter As Wildcard?

A few days ago, influencer Shiv Prizz took to his Instagram story that had the caption, "Guess who's making a wild card entry." This made many believe that it him who will be entering the Splitsvilla villa. A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "shivprizz as wildcard in splitsvilla (sic)." The user further explained, "just came across a reel in which he is indirectly referring to his wildcard entry in splits. he has also set a timer on his stories." In the comment section, one mentioned, "His ex suzzane is also there." Another continued to call this "predictable." So far, there is now report about Shiv entering Splistvilla 16. Let us further wait for the official announcement ahead.

Splitsvilla 16 | Reddit

Did Suzanne Date Shiv?

As per the reports, there are several hints about Suzanne and Shiv's relationship on the internet. As per a Reddit thread, Suzanne and Shiv had a messy breakup in the past. In the Reddit thread "Spill the Tea Please! If you know!! MTV Splitsvilla 16 contestants" a user explained, "Suzanne is ex of shivprizz naam k creator ki. They had a very messy breakup. I read her comment under someone's post saying "Mai uski ex ni hu woh mera ex h". (I'm not his ex, he's my ex)." However, some claim that Suzanne and Shiv were not exes as she never reportedly gave commitment. However, these things have never been cleared by any of the members.

Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026 with new episodes airing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV India. New episodes will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.