 Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita Adhikari?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSplitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita Adhikari?

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita Adhikari?

Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, appears drawn to Kaira, but rumours suggest his first ideal match will be Asmita Adhikari after initially pairing with Koena. Meanwhile, drama unfolds in the villa as Asmita accuses Anushka Ghosh of locking her in the washroom

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Gullu's First Ideal Match | Instagram

The first three episodes of Splitsvilla 16 is out. And, it seems that Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is being drawn towards Kairaa. But, is the one who he will end up with? Who will be Gullu's first ideal match? Let us take a lookl at the rumours and speculations ahead of Splitsvilla 16 Episode 4 release:

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Match?

As per Splitsvilla 16 Updates, Gullu will pair up with Koena at first. However, she will reportedly be dumped and later Gullu will pair up with Asmita Adhikari. Indeed, Gullu and Asmita will be the first ideal match of the season.

In the recent episode of Splitsvilla 16, Asmita accused Anushka Ghosh of locking her in the washroom. She revealed that a "scary thing" had happened to her. Asmita recounted how they were sharing a room, but after an argument, she decided to switch rooms. "She just went all crazy saying 'Asmita you can't leave me. I am all alone.' She locked me in washroom and she was not letting me go out (sic)." The shocking accusation left everyone stunned.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Fixtures In Limbo Amid Security Concerns As ICC Set To Suggest THESE 2 Venues
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Fixtures In Limbo Amid Security Concerns As ICC Set To Suggest THESE 2 Venues
BSF Trooper Dies In Fire Incident At Bandipora Barracks In Jammu & Kashmir
BSF Trooper Dies In Fire Incident At Bandipora Barracks In Jammu & Kashmir
Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch
Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch
WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026 Released At mscwb.org; Exam On January 18
WBMSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2026 Released At mscwb.org; Exam On January 18
Read Also
Did Splitsvilla X6 Contestant Niharika Tiwari Kiss Uorfi Javed's Boyfriend At A Party? Latter Reacts...
article-image

As Gullu’s popularity soared during Splitsvilla Season 16, a picture of the influencer went viral online. In the image, Gullu is seen standing beside a woman in wedding attire, prompting speculation about whether he is married or divorced. Reacting to the rumours, Gullu told TOI, "I don't know where the news of my marriage came up. The pictures on social media are completely fake. I'm not married, and I don't know where the pictures came from (sic)."

Splitsvilla 16's new episodes air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at 8 pm on MTV India. Fans can also catch the episodes online on Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch

Video Of Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding Ritual Goes Viral - Watch

Karur Stampede Tragedy: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay At Delhi HQ, Chargesheet To Be Filed Next?

Karur Stampede Tragedy: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay At Delhi HQ, Chargesheet To Be Filed Next?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer...

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With Class', Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer...

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita...

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita...

'Policeman Tried To Manipulate My FIR': Anuj Sachdeva Says Accused Threatened Him At Mumbai Police...

'Policeman Tried To Manipulate My FIR': Anuj Sachdeva Says Accused Threatened Him At Mumbai Police...