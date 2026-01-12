Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Ideal Match: Kaira Preet Singh, Keona Walke Or Asmita Adhikari?

Gullu's First Ideal Match | Instagram

The first three episodes of Splitsvilla 16 is out. And, it seems that Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is being drawn towards Kairaa. But, is the one who he will end up with? Who will be Gullu's first ideal match? Let us take a lookl at the rumours and speculations ahead of Splitsvilla 16 Episode 4 release:

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Be Gullu's First Match?

As per Splitsvilla 16 Updates, Gullu will pair up with Koena at first. However, she will reportedly be dumped and later Gullu will pair up with Asmita Adhikari. Indeed, Gullu and Asmita will be the first ideal match of the season.

In the recent episode of Splitsvilla 16, Asmita accused Anushka Ghosh of locking her in the washroom. She revealed that a "scary thing" had happened to her. Asmita recounted how they were sharing a room, but after an argument, she decided to switch rooms. "She just went all crazy saying 'Asmita you can't leave me. I am all alone.' She locked me in washroom and she was not letting me go out (sic)." The shocking accusation left everyone stunned.

As Gullu’s popularity soared during Splitsvilla Season 16, a picture of the influencer went viral online. In the image, Gullu is seen standing beside a woman in wedding attire, prompting speculation about whether he is married or divorced. Reacting to the rumours, Gullu told TOI, "I don't know where the news of my marriage came up. The pictures on social media are completely fake. I'm not married, and I don't know where the pictures came from (sic)."

Splitsvilla 16's new episodes air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, at 8 pm on MTV India. Fans can also catch the episodes online on Jio Hotstar.