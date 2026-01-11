Did Splitsvilla X6 Contestant Niharika Tiwari Kiss Uorfi Javed's Boyfriend At A Party? Latter Reacts To Viral Claims

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla is back with its 16th season, MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, and even before the drama on screen fully unfolds, off-screen controversies are already grabbing attention. One such buzz involves Splitsvilla X6 contestant Niharika Tiwari and social media sensation Uorfi Javed, after claims of an alleged party incident went viral online.

The controversy surfaced after Uorfi, who appears on the show as one of the “mischief makers,” hinted at an unresolved issue during a recent episode. “We had a controversy outside the show,” Uorfi said, sparking curiosity among contestants and viewers alike about what she was referring to. Soon after, several social media pages began circulating theories, including claims that Niharika had earlier criticised Uorfi’s outfits and height.

Amid the growing speculation, content creator Shruti Mishra shared a video alleging that tensions between Uorfi and Niharika stemmed from an incident at a party, where Niharika allegedly kissed Uorfi’s boyfriend in front of her. The creator further claimed that everyone present at the party was "drunk", adding fuel to the rumour mill.

However, Uorfi was quick to shut down the claims. Reacting to the viral video, she dismissed the allegation outright, commenting, “This is not true 😂😂😂 kaha se apne mann se bana lete ho ye sab,” making it clear that the story was fabricated.

However, it is not known who Uorfi's boyfriend isl.

Niharika also responded strongly to the accusations, expressing disbelief at the confidence with which the claims were being made. “Wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣 LMAO 🤣 Bro… Imagine speaking so confidently about someone you’ve never met. Couldn’t be me. But if making up stories for views pays your bills, carry on,” she wrote, rubbishing the rumours.

About Splitsvilla X6

Meanwhile, Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa premiered on January 19 and is already creating buzz for its revamped format. The show airs three times a week—every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm—on MTV India and JioHotstar.

Sunny Leone returned as the host, marking a decade-long association with the franchise, while actor Karan Kundrra joined her as co-host this season. The new edition also features Nia Sharma and Uorfi as the show’s “mischief makers,” whose role is to influence contestants’ choices and introduce unexpected twists.

Set against the scenic coastal backdrop of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, the season features 32 contestants competing for love and money. With participants divided into Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, the central theme of ‘Pyaar Ya Paisa’ promises emotional dilemmas, strategic gameplay, and plenty of drama—both on and off screen.