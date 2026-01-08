 Manoj Tiwari: 'My Bhojpuri Film, Made On ₹30 Lakh Budget, Earned ₹54 Crore But Director & Writer Got No Awards'
Manoj Tiwari was speaking at an event where the The Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) was officially announced. The Free Press Journal was present at the event

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Bhojpuri actor-politician Manoj Tiwari started his speech at the Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) event in Mumbai with a striking statistics relating to one of his films.

"A Bhojpuri film of mine was made for Rs 30 lakh and did business worth Rs 54 crore. But neither the director nor the writer received any award. Vishnu has provided a platform through which we all started getting to know each other, and people started getting to know us a little too. I am fully confident that INCA is a very big step and will become even bigger," he said.

Speaking at the announcement, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder of INCA, said, “INCA it is being built with intent, integrity, and purpose. Our goal is to create a permanent national institution that enables collaboration across industries, celebrates excellence fairly, and builds a universal talent database for Indian cinema.”

Commenting on the association, Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India, said, “INCA represents an important step towards institutionalising collaboration, credibility, and transparent processes in building an unified Awards platform that celebrates all Indian languages equally and credibly. The Guild is pleased to support this initiative as Chief Patron.”

The first edition of the INCA Awards has been announced to be held on March 9 in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the journey of this new national institution.

Indian National Cine Academy goes beyond being an awards platform and is structured as a national ecosystem for Indian cinema, comprising an annual Cinema Conclave, a transparent and process-driven awards framework, and the creation of a universal database of actors, technicians, and creative professionals across twelve Indian film industries. This database aims to enable cross-industry and cross-regional collaboration, strengthening the Indian film ecosystem.

