Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married 4 Months After Engagement On February 26 In Udaipur?

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The much-loved couple reportedly got engaged in October 2025 in an intimate ceremony and is now planning to get married in February 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A viral social media post has claimed that the wedding will take place on February 26 at a grand palace in Udaipur. Though the reports have taken the internet by storm, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed or denied them.

Sources close to the couple had earlier informed NDTV that their engagement took place on October 3, in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family. The event was said to be simple yet elegant, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

At a recent promotional event for her film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her engagement. With a smile, she responded, "Everyone is aware about it," leaving fans excited. Vijay’s team, on the other hand, confirmed that the couple would tie the knot next year, much to the joy of their admirers.

Speculation about their engagement began when Rashmika shared a video on social media featuring her pet dog, Aura. Fans noticed a sparkling diamond ring on her finger, which many believed was her engagement ring from Vijay. Around the same time, Vijay was also spotted wearing a ring during his visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh with his family.

According to reports, the engagement ceremony was held at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. Only family members and a few close friends were invited.

Rashmika and Vijay’s love story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), where their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance. Now, years later, fans are eagerly waiting to see them unite in marriage in what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings of 2026.

Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but the engagement was called off the following year.