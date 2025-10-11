Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts HUGE Diamond Ring Days After Engagement With Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda—VIDEO

Newly engaged Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines ever since she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda. While the couple has not yet shared photos from their intimate engagement ceremony, it was Deverakonda's team that confirmed the news, adding that the lovebirds will tie the knot next year, much to their fans’ delight.

Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Engagement Ring

Amid this, Rashmika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film Thamma, shared a video on her social media featuring her adorable pet dog, Aura, where the two were listening to the film's new song, Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed a huge, sparkling diamond on her ring finger, set on a gold band. The ring clearly shows that Vijay left no stone unturned in expressing his love for Rashmika, making fans swoon over the couple's romance.

Check out the video:

Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!."

Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Ring

A few days back, Deverakonda also subtle flaunted his engagement ring during his visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh with his family. Vijay and his brother, Ananda Deverakonda, had earlier attended the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, for their schooling.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Vijay was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. While posing, he was seen wearing his engagement ring, a simple yet elegant band on his finger.

About Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engagement

While not much details are known about their engagement, the couple reportedly got engaged last week at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family.

Rashmika was first engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, though their engagement was later called off in September 2018.

Rashmika and Vijay worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), which brought them closer.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Age Gap

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika is 29 years old, while Vijay, born in 1989, is 36, making a 7-year age difference between the actors.