'Dhyan Se Dekho...': Sonakshi Sinha SHUTS Down Troll Who Criticised Her For Wearing Shoes Inside Abu Dhabi Mosque

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared photos from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on her social media, accompanied by her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. When a troll criticised her for wearing footwear inside the mosque, Sonakshi noticed and didn’t hold back, giving a befitting response on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Troll Criticising Her For Wearing Shoes In Mosque

The troll commented, "Jutton ke saat masjid mai jana bohot barra gunnah hai." (Going to the mosque wearing shoes is a very big sin.)

To which Sonakshi replied, "Isilye jooton ke saat andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye."

(That’s why we didn’t go inside wearing shoes. Look carefully; we’re just outside the mosque. Before going in, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. Even we know that much. Now, let’s move on.)

Photo Via Instagram/@aslisona

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Sonakshi wrote, "Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi."

Sonakshi Sinha On Her Interfaith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal

Since marrying Zaheer, Sonakshi has often faced online criticism over her interfaith marriage. In an interview, she stated that religion was never an issue for either of them and clarified that she never faced any pressure from Zaheer's family to convert to Islam.

Speaking to Hautterfly, Sonakshi said they appreciate each other’s cultures and observe certain traditions at both homes. Zaheer joins her for Diwali puja, while she participates in their niyaaz.

She added, "I respect them and their culture, and they respect me and mine. That’s how it should be. Under the best circumstances, what was the best way to get married was a special marriage act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man, and two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage. So it was as simple as that. There was never a question asked like, Are you going to convert? We love each other; we are getting married."

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence, after dating for seven years.