‘We Just Want To Make People Laugh’: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Cast On Spooky Twist, Pressure And Shilpa Shinde’s Return In 2.0

There’s exciting news for fans of the popular comedy sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The makers are all set to return with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, which premieres on December 22 on ZEE5 and &TV.

The new season promises a fresh twist as the beloved characters enter a spooky village, blending horror with humour. Adding to the excitement is the much-awaited return of Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabhi.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shilpa Shinde, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour and Vidisha Srivastava open up about the new season, fan expectations, creative pressure and what makes the show special even after nearly a decade.

Q. Angoori Bhabhi is iconic, and your return has made fans emotional. What made this the right moment and this version, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, to come back?

Shilpa Shinde:

Yes, because there have been many changes in the story. I feel this is the right time. The story has changed, and I have returned with something new. Everything happens with time, and this just felt like the right moment for my return.

Q. Vibhuti ji in a spooky village sounds hilarious already. How did you balance comedy with the eerie element in 2.0?

Aasif Sheikh:

When the idea of introducing a horror element was discussed, my first question was whether the comedy quotient would remain intact. Once we started shooting, I realised that comedy is very much our first priority. What is written in the script is there, but every actor also adds their own inputs. We are making an extra effort to ensure that the comedy does not suffer. The audience will definitely get a lot of humour this season as well.

Q. Tiwari ji is known for his one-liners. Does the spooky setting give your character even more comic moments this season?

Rohitashv Gour:

Both the writers and I have shaped Tiwari as someone who is constantly troubled by ghosts. He is a suffering character, and that is where the comedy lies. He is scared, accidents keep happening, and he is always trying to deal with them. He is no longer a dominating character — he dominates for a moment and then pulls himself back. He steps out and then retreats again. This internal conflict defines Tiwari. This season, you will see a mix of horror, comedy and even tragedy through him.

Q. Anita Bhabhi has always been smart and confident. What do you like most about this character?

Vidisha Srivastava:

I have been portraying Anita Bhabhi for almost four years now, but this season is something new. Anita was stylish, is stylish, and will continue to be stylish. However, there are changes in her new avatar. The spooky element is, of course, there, and there are changes in my look as well. I will be wearing saris with a richer look. Anita has to maintain her stylish side, but this time she comes in a new package.

Q. What would you like to tell fans who waited years to see you say ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’ again?

Shilpa Shinde:

It is very difficult to make people laugh. We are trying to do that, and the love we receive from the audience shows that we are succeeding. All we want is for the audience to accept us with the same love.

Q. The show is returning in a new avatar. Did you feel pressure to live up to the legacy while experimenting with something new?

Aasif Sheikh:

There is definitely pressure because it’s a completely new premise. As actors, it’s a team effort. Our director, writers and actors are all on the same page. We discuss, agree, and then move forward. Yes, there is pressure, but our only motive is to make people laugh. We are not here to share knowledge or reform anyone — we just want to entertain. We want people to watch the show, laugh, and enjoy those 30 minutes.

Q. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has a very loyal audience. What is the secret behind its long-lasting popularity?

Rohitashv Gour:

We have maintained the legacy, but we are also trying something new. Content is changing rapidly today. Along with our loyal audience, we want to attract new viewers as well. That requires constant effort — through strong scripts and improvisation. You have to keep raising the bar; you can’t sit idle.

Aasif Sheikh:

Shows like saas-bahu dramas can run on autopilot. Our show cannot. We have to be constantly alert and energetic because making people laugh is the most difficult thing. Every day, we start fresh. We don’t carry the attitude that we’ve been doing this for 10 years. Television is unpredictable — if a show ends today, people forget you in two days. So as long as we are here, we have to give our best every single day.

Q. What has the audience reaction been like after the promo, especially with such an unexpected twist?

Vidisha Srivastava:

From what we know, the audience is very excited. The promo has surprised them, and that excitement is clearly visible.

Aasif Sheikh:

The promos and teasers have received an excellent response. And especially for Shilpa, I would say that 99 per cent of the reactions have been very positive.

Q. Shilpa, fans have huge expectations from you. Are you nervous? How are you feeling about this return?

Shilpa Shinde:

Yes, of course. The audience is very demanding. The biggest challenge for me is that I have to recreate myself. I don’t want to see Shilpa in Angoori; I want to see the same Angoori again. That is my fear.

Aasif Sheikh:

Angoori’s innocence is what worked. That innocence is still there. She is as innocent as she was 10 years ago, and also mischievous.