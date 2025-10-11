 Rajiv Adatia HITS Back At Orry For Attacking Him Over His Looks: 'What Have You Achieved Besides Putting Hand On People's Chests?'
Rajiv Adatia recently called out Orry for mocking Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak. After this, Orry mocked Rajiv’s looks, to which Adatia responded by saying that Orry lacks 'morals, integrity, and character.' He added, "What have you achieved in life other than putting your hand on people's chests and taking photos? Grow up and act your age."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia recently called out Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, for mocking legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak. The controversy erupted after Orry attended Pathak’s concert, where he remarked, "Falguni peacock singing on stage." He also referred to Lata Mangeshkar as "Lata Mangeshwari” and called her the "queen of Garba."

Following this, Orry made offensive remarks about Rajiv's appearance, which the latter noticed and did not hold back. Rajiv gave a befitting response, stating that Orry lacks "morals, values, integrity, and character," qualities that make one a human, and advised him to act his age.

Orry commented, "Why does this man look like he ate 5 Orrys and then poured a bottle of cheap foundating and fake tan on his face." To this, Adatia said, "Didn't want to reply to this idiot, but thinks he needs a reality check! Firstly, Orry, I feel sorry for you! What have you achieved in life other than to put your hand on people's chests and take photos? Do you know the definition of working hard because you won the award for talking shit! You are not even the mental league of many!"

article-image

Photo Via Instagram/@rajivadatia

Further, Rajiv remarked that Orry considers himself 'hip and cool' with his phone cases and shaven chest, but advised him to stop giving himself so much importance and never utter a legend’s name again.

article-image

Rajiv added, "Instead of apologising, you are attacking me for calling you out! No, please go and take some more pics with your Minions! Grow up and start acting your age! (By the way, the foundation is Charlotte Tilbury.)"

