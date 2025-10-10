'Extremely Offensive': Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Orry For Mocking Lata Mangeshkar & Falguni Pathak - VIDEO

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia slammed influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry for mocking Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak. He recently posted a video and called out Orry for mispronouncing Lata Mangeshkar's name and calling the 'Aiyo Rama' singer 'Falguni Peacock'.

Rajiv said he is 'offended' by Orry's video because Lata Mangeshkar was like her 'godmother'. He also warned Orry and asked him to be mindful, especially whn talking about the 'legends' of our country.

In the video, Rajiv is heard saying, "I'm actually shocked, I'm extremely offended and I think that uneducated people talk like this. This is actually something which is extremely offensive, something which I have found extremely offensive."

"Lata ji was like family to me, she was like my godmother, honestly. And she took me like her son and for this to go around, not because of that reason. To call her 'Lata Mangeshwari', then to put a video at the end saying, aisa nahi hai, calling Pathak 'Falguni Peacock'...it's not funny," Rajiv said.

Further praising the late legendary singer, Rajiv stated, "Lata Mangeshkar is the Bharat Ratna of India. Secondly, she was the first Indian singer to come to the Royal Albert Hall in London, to pave the way for all the singers in India to go abroad and do shows. She is the only singer to sing the most amount of songs in Bollywood. To say she's the queen of Garba, to dismiss her, to call her Lata Mangeshwari is just not funny."

"These are legends of our countries. Do you know how much they've gone through to earn the status and the respect that they have? I am telling everybody, please educate your children to who these legends are. I don't understand how people think it's so easy to get away with this, by mocking people just for content and likes. I'm telling you one thing very clearly, there's a fine line between comedy and disrespect. And this is disrespectful, it's not funny. You cannot go degrading singers or mocking their names or mocking their profession because you think it's funny or you think you'll get views from it," Rajiv lashed out at Orry.

Orry has not reacted to the criticism yet.

Soon after Rajiv shared the video on social media, netizens lauded him for speaking out. "Orry needs to be cancelled. I am happy somebody took a stand on this. Thanks Rajiv," a user commented.

"Whatever you said it is true and correct but there is another person who does comedy of her voice and acting which is also incorrect. She was a legend and we will miss her. These people actually don't know the thin line," another user commented.





Lata Mangeshkar, revered as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure.