New Video Of Sidhu Moosewala's Baby Brother Shubhdeep Grooving To His Song Goes Viral; Netizens React

A new video of late Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, named Shubhdeep, has surfaced on social media and it's winning hearts online. In the adorable clip, the little one is seen sitting inside a car, grooving joyfully to the Sidhu Moosewala Anthem, a fan-made tribute to the late singer.

Dressed casually and enjoying the music, baby Shubhdeep can be seen grooving and smiling. Soon after the video surfaced, fans flooded social media with comments praising his cuteness. "He's too cute," one user wrote, while another commented, "He looks exactly like Sidhu Moosewala."

The video was shared with the caption, "Junior Sidhu Moosewala."

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Junior Sidhu Moosewala ! pic.twitter.com/ipDxEXZVgv — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 11, 2025

Born in March 2024, Shubhdeep is the younger son of Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. His parents revealed his face for the first time in November 2024, a moment that deeply moved Sidhu's fans across the world. Since then, every glimpse of the little boy has been celebrated online, with many calling him the "reflection of Sidhu."

For the unversed, Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was reduced. He was 28. Gangster Goldy Brar had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing.

He had joined Congress party in December, 2021, a year before he unsuccessfully fought Punjab assembly polls in March, 2022, on Congress ticket.

In August 2025, gunshots were fired at the statue of Moosewala in Sawantkheda village of Dabwali town in Haryana. The statue had been installed by Haryana’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala last year.

However, media reports had claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for firing at the statue stating that it warned the people who had installed the statue and giving Moosewala the status of a martyr and misleading the public will face dire consequences.