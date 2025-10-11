Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan passed away on Friday (October 10), sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Hailing from Rupnagar district, Gurmeet was also serving in the Punjab Police.

The exact cause of Gurmeet's death is not known yet. The news of his death was first shared by PTC News.

Gurmeet is known for his soulful voice and he was a celebrated figure in Punjabi folk music. His songs captured the roots, culture, and traditions of Punjab. They also portrayed the spirit and struggles of the region.

Alongside his musical career, Maan also served in the Punjab Police, balancing both professions with dedication and commitment.

He often teamed up with singer Preet Payal, and the duo quickly became a fan favourite. Together, they brought traditional Punjabi folk music to new heights and earned admiration for their collaborations.

Some of Gurmeet's most popular songs include Sohreyan Da Pind, Boliyaan, Boli Main Pawan, Kake Dian Purhian, among others. His passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi folk music, yet his musical legacy and immense contribution to the industry will continue to be cherished and remembered by fans and fellow artists alike.

The news of his death has come just a couple of days after Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away. He was 35.

Rajvir breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on October 9, 11 days after a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh that had left him fighting for his life. Jawanda sustained severe head and spinal injuries while travelling to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in the Solan district.

Doctors had described his neurological condition as critical, with minimal brain activity and no improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was considered "extremely critical" immediately following the accident.