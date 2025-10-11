 Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPunjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies

Gurmeet Maan is known for his soulful voice and he was a celebrated figure in Punjabi folk music. His songs captured the roots, culture, and traditions of Punjab. They also portrayed the spirit and struggles of the region. He often teamed up with singer Preet Payal, and the duo became a fan favourite

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan passed away on Friday (October 10), sending shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Hailing from Rupnagar district, Gurmeet was also serving in the Punjab Police.

The exact cause of Gurmeet's death is not known yet. The news of his death was first shared by PTC News.

Gurmeet is known for his soulful voice and he was a celebrated figure in Punjabi folk music. His songs captured the roots, culture, and traditions of Punjab. They also portrayed the spirit and struggles of the region.

Alongside his musical career, Maan also served in the Punjab Police, balancing both professions with dedication and commitment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green Corridor'
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged
Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged

He often teamed up with singer Preet Payal, and the duo quickly became a fan favourite. Together, they brought traditional Punjabi folk music to new heights and earned admiration for their collaborations.

Some of Gurmeet's most popular songs include Sohreyan Da Pind, Boliyaan, Boli Main Pawan, Kake Dian Purhian, among others. His passing marks the end of an era in Punjabi folk music, yet his musical legacy and immense contribution to the industry will continue to be cherished and remembered by fans and fellow artists alike.

The news of his death has come just a couple of days after Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away. He was 35.

Read Also
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star & Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Dies At 41 Due To Heart Attack...
article-image

Rajvir breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on October 9, 11 days after a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh that had left him fighting for his life. Jawanda sustained severe head and spinal injuries while travelling to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in the Solan district.

Doctors had described his neurological condition as critical, with minimal brain activity and no improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was considered "extremely critical" immediately following the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Had A Hearty Laugh': Smriti Irani Reacts To Fake News About Her Z+ Security On Kyunki Saas Bhi...

'I Had A Hearty Laugh': Smriti Irani Reacts To Fake News About Her Z+ Security On Kyunki Saas Bhi...

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies

Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan, Who Also Served In Punjab Police, Dies

Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Tabu Walks As The Ultimate 'Noor' In Bedazzling Anarkali At Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Manache Shlok: Screenings Of Mrunmayee Deshpande's Marathi Film Halted In Pune Due To Title...

Manache Shlok: Screenings Of Mrunmayee Deshpande's Marathi Film Halted In Pune Due To Title...

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...

Religious Groups Object To Marathi Film “Manache Shlok”; Shows Cancelled & Film Banners Torn In...