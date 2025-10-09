 Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star & Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Dies At 41 Due To Heart Attack During Surgery
Varinder Singh Ghuman had gone to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor bicep surgery and was expected to return home the same day. However, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure, leading to his death. Beyond bodybuilding, Varinder made his mark in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He starred in Tiger 3, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans and Marjaavaan

Renowned Punjabi actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman, who appeared in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, passed away in Amritsar after suffering a heart attack. He was 41.

According to several media reports, Varinder had gone to Fortis Hospital in Amritsar for a minor bicep surgery and was expected to return home the same day. However, he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure, leading to his death.

Varinder Ghuman, who won the Mr India title in 2009, was one of India’s most celebrated bodybuilders. He also secured second place in the 2009 Mr Asia competition and made history as the first Indian bodybuilder to receive an IFBB Pro card. His dedication to fitness and discipline made him a respected figure in the bodybuilding community.

On October 8, just a day before he breathed his last, Varinder mourned the death of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda. Sharing his picture on Instagram, he wrote, "RIP Brother💔 Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe.

Beyond bodybuilding, Varinder made his mark in the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He played the lead role in Kabaddi Once Again (2012) and appeared in Bollywood films like Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019).

