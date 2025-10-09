 'Not Asking For Anyone's Approval': Sara Khan SLAMS Trolls Criticising Her Interfaith Marriage With Krish Pathak - VIDEO
'Not Asking For Anyone's Approval': Sara Khan SLAMS Trolls Criticising Her Interfaith Marriage With Krish Pathak - VIDEO

Sara Khan, known for her work in shows such as Bidaai and Bigg Boss 4, was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. However, they got separated only after a year of marriage in 2011. On October 8, Sara announced that she married actor Krish Pathak. However, she found herself at the centre of controversy after Muslim fanatics criticised her, claiming that such a union is not allowed in Islam

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image

Actress Sara Khan addressed those who have been criticising her for marrying a Hindu man. For those unversed, on October 8, Sara announced that she married actor Krish Pathak. However, she found herself at the centre of controversy after several Muslim fanatics criticised her, claiming that such a union is not allowed in Islam.

Reacting to the trolling, Sara shared a video on Instagram on Thursday and thanked her fans for the congratulatory messages.

Addressing the negativity, she stated, "Krish and I belong from different cultures but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. And we believe the same. We think alike. Also, our families taught us respecting others and being grateful for what we have."

Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam...
article-image

The actress further shared, "I want to thank all the positive well-wishers for your immense love and also want to address all the negative comments that please learn. Any religion does not teach you to put any other religion or beliefs down or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status to our well-wishers and not asking for anyone's approval because we have already got the approval of our families and the law."

"Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine and no one has any right to come in between me and my God. My God has only taught me to love and I will only do that. No religion teaches you to say bad words. No religion teaches you to intervene in someone's life and give opinions. When you love your religion so much, then just love," Sara added.

The 36-year-old actress concluded her post by saying, "Why are you punishing yourself by saying bad words because of me? Why are you making yourself a sinner by saying bad words because of me? Don't do this. And also, respecting our culture and traditions, we are doing both the Nikah ceremony and a traditional Pahadi Shadi with proper pheras. My favourite. Love for all and thank you."

Sara also shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story which read, "The best decision I ever made was to be quiet, I have nothing to prove I'm not convincing anyone that I'm a great person. I'm not fixing what I didn't break. I'm not fighting for anyone to see my worth. Whatever you do is on you. Just hope you don't regret it As for me, I'm moving forward, free and at peace."

Sara, known for her work in popular TV shows such as Bidaai and Bigg Boss 4, was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. However, they got separated only after a year of marriage in 2011.

