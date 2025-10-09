Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam Forbids This, Jahannum Mein Gayi'

Actress Sara Khan has found herself at the centre of controversy after announcing her marriage to actor Krish Pathak. The couple had a court wedding and on October 8, Sara shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

While many fans and friends from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple, the post also drew backlash from a section of social media users. Several Muslim netizens criticised Sara for marrying a Hindu man, claiming that such a union is not allowed in Islam.

Reacting to her photos with Krish, a user commented, "Don't normalise this, even though interfaith marriage is legal in India, your religion forbids it."

Another wrote, "Why are they getting congratulated has he converted to Islam to marry you if he has then congratulations if not them I'm sorry yo say this is wrong. Read about Islam before you marry any non Muslim. Women cannot marry non Muslim men."

"Haram ko Kitna bhi justify karlo rehta woh haram hi hai. Chahe khana ho ya rishta haram aur najayaz napak kabhi sustainable nahi rehta hai," commented another user.

"Ye Hindu Muslim shadi kaise ho sakti hai agar koi ek partner bhi Hindu ho USKO Islam qabol karna farz hai for the nikkah otherwise wo nikkah jaiz hi nahi," another comment read.

Criticising the actress, another netizen wrote, "From now on plz don't call your self a Muslim."

Another comment read, "Sharam karo thodi." Here's how others reacted:

Despite the hate, many others came forward to support the actress, applauding her decision and sending good wishes for her new journey.

Sara, known for her work in popular TV shows such as Bidaai and Bigg Boss 4, has not yet responded to the trolling and criticism.

Sara was previously married to actor Ali Merchant, however, they got separated only after a year of marriage in 2011.

Sara and Krish's relationship

The actors first interacted on a dating app. During a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Sara said that from the moment she and Krish began living together, she already felt like his wife, but officially registering their marriage felt like a completely different experience.

"I had goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. He is everything I have wished for in a partner. I guess when you wait patiently, the right person comes along. I feel like our connection is beyond this lifetime," added the 36-year-old actress.

The actress also revealed that their court marriage was an intimate affair, but they plan to have a grand wedding in December.

On the work front, Krish has appeared in shows like POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He is veteran actor Sunil Lahri's son. For those unversed, Lahri had played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

However, Lahri got separated from his wife and Krish was reportedly raised by only his mother.