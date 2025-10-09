Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See Photos

Actor Nandish Sandhu, who was previously married to actress Rashami Desai, announced his engagement to actress Kavita Banerjee. On Thursday (October 9), Nandish shared a series of pictures with Kavita on Instagram and called her "partner." The couple got engaged on September 5, 2025.

Nandish also added a ring emoji in the caption and asked, "Ready?" Later, they took to their Instagram stories and shared a photo in which they are seen holding hands with their engagement date as the caption. They also flaunted Kavita's ring in the picture.

In one of the photos, Nandish (43) and Kavita are seen celebrating on a beach. In another picture, they are seen looking adorably at each other.

Check out the photos here:

Celebs congratulate Nandish and Kavita

Soon after they dropped the post, several celebrities, including Amruta Khanvilkar, Rohit Suchanti, Avinash Sachdev, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and others, congratulated them.

Arti Singh wrote, "So happy for u ❤️❤️ . God bless u both."

Tina Datta commented, "Omgggg heartiest congratulations," along with several red heart emoticons.

Ali Mercchant wrote, "Wowww congratulations guys ❤️❤️ God bless always."

Kavita has been a part of shows and films like Rishton Ka Manjha, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, Ek Villain Returns and Hiccups and Hookups.

Rashami and Nandish's divorce

Nandish and Rashami shared a high-profile love story that captured fans’ attention. The couple met on the sets of the TV show Uttaran and their friendship soon blossomed into romance.

They tied the knot in 2012, with media and fans celebrating their fairy-tale wedding. For a while, they were considered one of the industry's most admired couples. However, differences emerged over time, and their relationship faced turbulence. After years of struggles and public scrutiny, the couple eventually divorced in 2016.