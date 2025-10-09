 Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See Photos

Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See Photos

Nandish Sandhu added a ring emoji in the caption and asked, "Ready?" Later, he and Kavita Banerjee took to their Instagram stories and shared a photo in which they are seen holding hands with their engagement date as the caption. They also flaunted Kavita's ring in the picture. The couple got engaged on September 5, 2025

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Actor Nandish Sandhu, who was previously married to actress Rashami Desai, announced his engagement to actress Kavita Banerjee. On Thursday (October 9), Nandish shared a series of pictures with Kavita on Instagram and called her "partner." The couple got engaged on September 5, 2025.

Nandish also added a ring emoji in the caption and asked, "Ready?" Later, they took to their Instagram stories and shared a photo in which they are seen holding hands with their engagement date as the caption. They also flaunted Kavita's ring in the picture.

In one of the photos, Nandish (43) and Kavita are seen celebrating on a beach. In another picture, they are seen looking adorably at each other.

Check out the photos here:

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children

Celebs congratulate Nandish and Kavita

Soon after they dropped the post, several celebrities, including Amruta Khanvilkar, Rohit Suchanti, Avinash Sachdev, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and others, congratulated them.

Arti Singh wrote, "So happy for u ❤️❤️ . God bless u both."

Tina Datta commented, "Omgggg heartiest congratulations," along with several red heart emoticons.

Ali Mercchant wrote, "Wowww congratulations guys ❤️❤️ God bless always."

Kavita has been a part of shows and films like Rishton Ka Manjha, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, Ek Villain Returns and Hiccups and Hookups.

Rashami and Nandish's divorce

Nandish and Rashami shared a high-profile love story that captured fans’ attention. The couple met on the sets of the TV show Uttaran and their friendship soon blossomed into romance.

They tied the knot in 2012, with media and fans celebrating their fairy-tale wedding. For a while, they were considered one of the industry's most admired couples. However, differences emerged over time, and their relationship faced turbulence. After years of struggles and public scrutiny, the couple eventually divorced in 2016.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: Rasika Dugal Outperforms Herself In This Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja...

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: Rasika Dugal Outperforms Herself In This Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja...

Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See...

Nandish Sandhu Gets Engaged To Actress Kavita Banerjee 9 Years After Divorcing Rashami Desai; See...

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Studio Reopened After 2 Days, Shooting Resumed; Host Kichcha Sudeep Thanks...

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Studio Reopened After 2 Days, Shooting Resumed; Host Kichcha Sudeep Thanks...

Karisma Kapoor's Children's Lawyer Compares Priya Sachdev To Cinderella's Evil Stepmother Amid...

Karisma Kapoor's Children's Lawyer Compares Priya Sachdev To Cinderella's Evil Stepmother Amid...

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement,...

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement,...