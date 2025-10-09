 Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement, Gets Trolled For His 'Bizarre' Reason
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement, Gets Trolled For His 'Bizarre' Reason

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement, Gets Trolled For His 'Bizarre' Reason

Soon after pictures from the event surfaced online, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor faced heavy trolling for his choice of attire. Responding to the criticism, the actor left a comment under one of the posts explaining the reason behind his outfit. However, netizens remained unconvinced by his explanation, with many continuing to criticise the actor for not dressing appropriately for a family celebration

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently attended his cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement function in Mumbai, but it wasn't the celebration that caught everyone's attention - it was his outfit. The actor arrived at the event wearing basic track pants and a t-shirt, a look many social media users felt was too casual for the traditional occasion.

Soon after pictures from the event surfaced online, Harsh Varrdhan faced heavy trolling for his choice of attire. Responding to the criticism, the actor left a comment under one of the posts explaining the reason behind his outfit.

Read Also
Did Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor SKIP Step-Sister Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Ceremony With...
article-image

He wrote, "Hello everyone, as I can see from the comments people are concerned/curious about my chosen attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me but since I’ve lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year/beginning next, the clothes didn’t fit right."

He added, "With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable. Peace and love, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor."

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29

However, netizens remained unconvinced by his explanation, with many continuing to criticise the actor for not dressing appropriately for a family celebration.

Harburden showed up like this to his cousin’s wedding.
byu/arpabecrazy inBollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens aren't convinced with Harsh's reason

Reacting to his justification, a user wrote on Reddit that his reason is 'bizarre'. Another wrote, "Does he not own a pair of basic pants and a button-down shirt, worst case? I can’t believe traditional dress didn’t fit so the ONLY option was this travesty."

"It looks like he showed up in the same clothes that he slept in. Such low effort for family or maybe he hates his cousin," wrote another user.

"He's definitely lying. There are so many high end ethnic outfit places just a stone's throw away from his residence. He's not pinching pennies. He can definitely go there and get a fitted attire that will suit the occasion. He did this on purpose so that the attention will be on him, and he gets a chance to announce that he's doing an 'art project'," commented another user.

Another comment read, "His sis is a stylist she could have easily arranged a new pair of well fitted clothes… even his house help could have gone to a tailor and got anything altered for him."

"So something basic & comfortable is shabby clothes that you sleep in? Basic & comfortable could've been a shirt & jeans or pants but I guess he wanted a sliver of media attention that he otherwise never gets," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. However, the makers have not announced anything officially yet.

Harsh, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya in 2016, was also seen in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Thar and Ray among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement,...

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement,...

TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3

TRP Week 39: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Udne Ki Aasha Continue To Be In Top 3

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam...

Actress Sara Khan Faces Online Hate From Muslim Fanatics For Marrying 'Hindu' Krish Pathak: 'Islam...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Off 'Queen Energy' In Leopard Print Sabyasachi Cape Saree; Styled By Rhea...