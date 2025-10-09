Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Explains Why He Wore Track Pants & T-Shirt To Anshula Kapoor's Engagement, Gets Trolled For His 'Bizarre' Reason

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently attended his cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement function in Mumbai, but it wasn't the celebration that caught everyone's attention - it was his outfit. The actor arrived at the event wearing basic track pants and a t-shirt, a look many social media users felt was too casual for the traditional occasion.

Soon after pictures from the event surfaced online, Harsh Varrdhan faced heavy trolling for his choice of attire. Responding to the criticism, the actor left a comment under one of the posts explaining the reason behind his outfit.

He wrote, "Hello everyone, as I can see from the comments people are concerned/curious about my chosen attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me but since I’ve lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year/beginning next, the clothes didn’t fit right."

He added, "With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable. Peace and love, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor."

However, netizens remained unconvinced by his explanation, with many continuing to criticise the actor for not dressing appropriately for a family celebration.

Netizens aren't convinced with Harsh's reason

Reacting to his justification, a user wrote on Reddit that his reason is 'bizarre'. Another wrote, "Does he not own a pair of basic pants and a button-down shirt, worst case? I can’t believe traditional dress didn’t fit so the ONLY option was this travesty."

"It looks like he showed up in the same clothes that he slept in. Such low effort for family or maybe he hates his cousin," wrote another user.

"He's definitely lying. There are so many high end ethnic outfit places just a stone's throw away from his residence. He's not pinching pennies. He can definitely go there and get a fitted attire that will suit the occasion. He did this on purpose so that the attention will be on him, and he gets a chance to announce that he's doing an 'art project'," commented another user.

Another comment read, "His sis is a stylist she could have easily arranged a new pair of well fitted clothes… even his house help could have gone to a tailor and got anything altered for him."

"So something basic & comfortable is shabby clothes that you sleep in? Basic & comfortable could've been a shirt & jeans or pants but I guess he wanted a sliver of media attention that he otherwise never gets," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. However, the makers have not announced anything officially yet.

Harsh, who made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya in 2016, was also seen in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Thar and Ray among others.