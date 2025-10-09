Karisma Kapoor's Children's Lawyer Compares Priya Sachdev To Cinderella's Evil Stepmother Amid Sunjay Kapur's Inheritance Battle

The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore inheritance took a dramatic turn in the Delhi High Court on Thursday (October 9), after senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor's children, compared Sunjay's widow Priya Sachdev to the evil stepmother from the fairytale Cinderella.

Jethmalani alleged that Priya was acting in a way designed to limit the inheritance of Karisma's children. Karisma is Sunjay's ex-wife.

"This is a Cinderella stepmother," Jethmalani told the court, claiming that Priya had already secured 60 per cent of the assets, 12 per cent for her own son, and 75 per cent of the trust. He added that she had even begun preparing Benami forms, used to determine company beneficiaries, in a rush to manage the estate.

The lawyer also questioned the validity of Sunjay's will and spoke about several "loopholes and infirmities." He argued that a man of Sunjay's position would have consulted a lawyer before creating such an important document.

Jethmalani further alleged that the will had been changed while Sunjay was on holiday with his son, and the person responsible became a director in one of Sunjay's companies just a day after the funeral.

"This is not a normal case. A genuine will by a well-positioned man does not suffer from loopholes. Forging a will is a serious offence punishable by life imprisonment," he said.

The case involves a suit filed by Karisma's children, daughter Samaira and sonKiaan, seeking a fair share in their late father's personal estate. The hearing has been adjourned and will resume on October 16.

Sunjay, who passed away on June 12, 2025, due to a sudden heart attack, is survived by his second wife Priya, their son Azarias, his mother Rani Kapur, and his two children from his previous marriage with Karisma.

While Karisma herself has no direct claim, her children are contesting the will, alleging that it has been forged.