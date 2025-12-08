 Mohit Chauhan Trips Over Stage Light & Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert, Organisers And Doctors Rush To Help Him – VIDEO
Mohit Chauhan, 59, fell on stage during his Bhopal AIIMS concert Sunday evening while performing Nadaan Parinda from Rockstar. He tripped over stage lighting, losing balance. Concert organisers and medical staff quickly assisted him, halting the show to ensure his safety. Being at AIIMS, doctors attended immediately. Mohit Chauhan has not yet released a statement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Singer Mohit Chauhan performed at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal, delivering his iconic hits such as Sadda Haq, Tum Se Hi, Abhi Kuch Dino Se, Tujhe Bhula Diya, Ilahi, and more. Several videos from the event are circulating on social media, with one showing Mohit tripping and falling on stage mid-performance, leaving the audience shocked and concerned for his well-being.

Mohit Chauhan Falls During Bhopal AIIMS Concert

In the video, Mohit was seen performing Nadaan Parinde from Rockstar. While walking towards the stage lights to engage with the audience, he accidentally tripped over a light and lost his balance. Concert organisers and medical staff quickly rushed to assist him, temporarily halting the show to ensure his safety. Being at AIIMS, doctors attended to him immediately.

Mohit Chauhan has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

Check out the video:

'I would love to join as a Territorial Army soldier': Singer Mohit Chauhan on dreams of joining the...
article-image

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mohit Chauhan shared his views on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music, stating that today's remix culture is driven more by business motives than by artistic intent. "Mujhe lagta hai ki woh khaali business ke liye kiya jaata hai. Nahi toh ek gaane ko remake karne ka reason kya hai? Kuch bhi nahi hai. Ab main ek gaane ko baar-baar… usme drum beat nikal doon, phir usme shehnai daal doon- gaana toh wahi hai. Uska original form hi best rehta hai."

Further, he added that if they consider changing the lyrics, it would already feel different to the listeners, and they wouldn’t be able to relate to it. While some people may want to include the song in a film or a collection, that follows a different business model.

However, the song is original, and once it's released, there's no need to remake it. Instead, one can focus on creating a new song.

