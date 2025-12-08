Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, had a fantastic first weekend. The film collected Rs. 103 crore in three days. Now, all eyes are on the fourth day's collection, and it will be interesting to see whether the film will pass the Monday test or not.

As per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar to collect a double-digit amount on Monday, and it looks like the film might earn around Rs. 12-15 crore. However, if during the evening and night shows the footfalls are better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 15 crore.

To be honest, anything less than Rs. 15 crore will be quite disappointing, as after such an amazing weekend, the film clearly needs to hold well during weekdays.

Dhurandhar Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, Dhurandhar is made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore (both parts). For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar is a two-part film.

So, if we consider Rs. 140 crore as the budget of part 1, then maybe in the next couple of days, the movie will surpass its budget.

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half!"

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar Part 2 is reportedly slated to release on Eid next year. It will clash with Yash starrer Toxic, and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4.