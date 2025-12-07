'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is creating waves at the box office, with netizens showering praise on Aditya Dhar's directorial. The film features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar couldn’t stop praising the film and called it an 'explosive, thrilling ride!'

Madhur Bhandarkar Reviews Dhurandhar

On Sunday, December 7, Madhur penned a long note on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Watched #Dhurandhar, and what an explosive, thrilling ride it was! It’s a tense, gripping spy thriller that had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. After a long time in a film, all the actors looked like the characters they portrayed, bringing realism and authenticity to their roles."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna

Praising the cast, Madhur added, "Ranveer Singh is feral, electrifying, and brilliant as Hamza. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and actress Sara Arjun are just brilliant as well. Rakesh Bedi was a revelation for me; I never imagined him as a menacing politician. But Akshaye Khanna, OMG totally steals the show as the menacing, formidable crime lord; pure masterclass acting!"

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

On Day 2, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Saturday after releasing in theatres on Friday, December 5. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2, a nearly 22.22% jump from its Day 1 collections, marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.