 'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting

'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises Akshaye Khanna's Masterclass Acting

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is winning big at the box office, with netizens praising Aditya Dhar's direction. Starring Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, the film impressed Madhur Bhandarkar, who called it an 'explosive, thrilling ride," adding, "Ranveer is electrifying, and Akshaye Khanna totally steals the show, pure masterclass acting!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is creating waves at the box office, with netizens showering praise on Aditya Dhar's directorial. The film features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar couldn’t stop praising the film and called it an 'explosive, thrilling ride!'

Read Also
'Aren't You Tired Of Being Miss Irrelevant?': Paresh Rawal SLAMS Anupama Chopra After She Calls...
article-image

Madhur Bhandarkar Reviews Dhurandhar

On Sunday, December 7, Madhur penned a long note on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Watched #Dhurandhar, and what an explosive, thrilling ride it was! It’s a tense, gripping spy thriller that had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. After a long time in a film, all the actors looked like the characters they portrayed, bringing realism and authenticity to their roles."

Madhur Bhandarkar Praises Ranveer Singh & Akshaye Khanna

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Traffic Police Open Temporary Parking For 600 Vehicles To Ease Congestion
Panvel Traffic Police Open Temporary Parking For 600 Vehicles To Ease Congestion
These Desi Ingredients Are Taking Over Indian Craft Beer
These Desi Ingredients Are Taking Over Indian Craft Beer
Who Is Yashaswini Jindal? Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Sule & Other's Danced At This Billionaire's Daughter's Wedding
Who Is Yashaswini Jindal? Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Sule & Other's Danced At This Billionaire's Daughter's Wedding
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: From Max Verstappen To Oscar Piastri, Who Lined Up Where And Key Details Of The Yas Marina Circuit As The Race Begins
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: From Max Verstappen To Oscar Piastri, Who Lined Up Where And Key Details Of The Yas Marina Circuit As The Race Begins

Praising the cast, Madhur added, "Ranveer Singh is feral, electrifying, and brilliant as Hamza. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and actress Sara Arjun are just brilliant as well. Rakesh Bedi was a revelation for me; I never imagined him as a menacing politician. But Akshaye Khanna, OMG totally steals the show as the menacing, formidable crime lord; pure masterclass acting!"

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

On Day 2, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Saturday after releasing in theatres on Friday, December 5. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2, a nearly 22.22% jump from its Day 1 collections, marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.

Read Also
'Worth Every Minute Of Those 3.34 Hours...': Deepika Padukone Gushes Over Husband Ranveer Singh's...
article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case; Police Seek Transit Remand For...

Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case; Police Seek Transit Remand For...

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film...

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Film...

'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises...

'What An Explosive Ride!': Madhur Bhandarkar Calls Ranveer Singh Electrifying In Dhurandhar, Praises...

Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

Superman On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About David Corenswet's Film

'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being...

'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being...