Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Exceptional Growth Over The Weekend, Crosses ₹ 100 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released last Friday. The movie has received mixed to positive reviews, but clearly, the audience was eagerly waiting for the film, as at the box office, Dhurandhar has received a fantastic response during its first weekend.

According to Sacnilk, the film took a bumper opening of Rs. 28 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, it showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 32 crore and Rs. 43 crore respectively, taking the three-day total to Rs. 103 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and according to reports, both parts are made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, if Rs. 140 crore is considered as the budget of Dhurandhar Part 1, it looks like the film is on its way to becoming a hit.

However, it all depends on how much it will collect at the box office during weekdays. If the Monday collection is around Rs. 20 crore, then clearly, Dhurandhar will be a hit at the box office.

Dhurandhar Reviews

Dhurandhar has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half!"

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The performance of all the actors is being praised a lot.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

According to reports, Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the big screens on Eid next year. If the reports turn out to be true, it will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic, and Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4.