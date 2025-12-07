Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22% Jump On FIRST Saturday

Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened with a massive box office number on Day 1, earning Rs 27 crore and surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. On Day 2, the film shows no signs of slowing down, having already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Saturday after releasing in theatres on Friday, December 5.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2, a nearly 22.22% jump from its Day 1 collections, marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.

Dhurandhar Beats Cirkus Collection

Despite mixed reviews and minimal promotions, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer's Cirkus. The film has delivered the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career as a solo lead, overtaking Simmba and Padmaavat. Within just two days, it crossed the lifetime domestic earnings of Cirkus, his 2022 release that struggled at the box office.

About Dhurandhar

The film, inspired by incredible true events, explores terrorism and India's relentless efforts to 'infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan.' It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The filming of Dhurandhar took place in Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh.

Dhurandhar Has No Link To Major Mohit Sharma: CBFC

Earlier, ahead of Dhurandhar's release, controversy erupted after the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee, the late Major Mohit Sharma, approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's release. Following the trailer, reports and online discussions drew parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Sharma. The family claimed the filmmakers neither acknowledged this connection nor consulted them.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification conducted am examination and found no link to Major Mohit Sharma.

Dhurandhar Not Major Mohit Sharma Biopic

Director Aditya Dhar has also clarified on social media that Dhurandhar is not based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.