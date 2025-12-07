 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22% Jump On FIRST Saturday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22% Jump On FIRST Saturday

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22% Jump On FIRST Saturday

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened strongly with Rs 27 crore on Day 1, surpassing Saiyaara's Rs 21.50 crore. On Day 2, the film showed remarkable momentum, crossing Rs 50 crore despite minimal promotions. The film earned Rs 33 crore on Saturday, marking a 22.22% jump and marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened with a massive box office number on Day 1, earning Rs 27 crore and surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. On Day 2, the film shows no signs of slowing down, having already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first Saturday after releasing in theatres on Friday, December 5.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 33 crore net in India on Day 2, a nearly 22.22% jump from its Day 1 collections, marking Ranveer's strongest comeback at the box office.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening,...
article-image

Dhurandhar Beats Cirkus Collection

FPJ Shorts
Top Companies Add Massive Value In A Weak Market, TCS & Infosys Lead The Weekly Surge
Top Companies Add Massive Value In A Weak Market, TCS & Infosys Lead The Weekly Surge
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Nepal; Recent Series Of Shallow Quakes Highlight Region’s High Seismic Vulnerability
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Nepal; Recent Series Of Shallow Quakes Highlight Region’s High Seismic Vulnerability
Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells Citizens To Avoid Going To The Beach
Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells Citizens To Avoid Going To The Beach
Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?
Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?

Despite mixed reviews and minimal promotions, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer's Cirkus. The film has delivered the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career as a solo lead, overtaking Simmba and Padmaavat. Within just two days, it crossed the lifetime domestic earnings of Cirkus, his 2022 release that struggled at the box office.

About Dhurandhar

The film, inspired by incredible true events, explores terrorism and India's relentless efforts to 'infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan.' It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The filming of Dhurandhar took place in Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh.

Dhurandhar Has No Link To Major Mohit Sharma: CBFC

Earlier, ahead of Dhurandhar's release, controversy erupted after the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee, the late Major Mohit Sharma, approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's release. Following the trailer, reports and online discussions drew parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Sharma. The family claimed the filmmakers neither acknowledged this connection nor consulted them.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification conducted am examination and found no link to Major Mohit Sharma.

Dhurandhar Not Major Mohit Sharma Biopic

Director Aditya Dhar has also clarified on social media that Dhurandhar is not based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?

Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?

Saiyaara Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025 On Google, Kantara, Sanam Teri Kasam Among Top 5;...

Saiyaara Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025 On Google, Kantara, Sanam Teri Kasam Among Top 5;...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22%...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Shows 22%...

Dev Anand Death Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Legendary Actor

Dev Anand Death Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Legendary Actor

Katy Perry Shares Cosy PHOTOS With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau From Japan Trip Ahead Of His 54th...

Katy Perry Shares Cosy PHOTOS With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau From Japan Trip Ahead Of His 54th...