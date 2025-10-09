Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: Rasika Dugal Outperforms Herself In This Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja 'Whodunnit'

Director: Anshuman Jha

Cast: Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman, Tanmay Dhanania and others

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Even though this week’s release Lord Curzon Ki Haveli does not boast of any Swiss Alps romance or high octane fights, and has been shot only with a bunch of actors in confined space, can the film manage to hold on its own? Let's find out!

The film starts off with Ira (Rasika Dugal) and her ‘non-expressional’ husband Dr Basukinath aka Basuki (Paresh Pahuja) going to the former’s friend Sanya's (Zoha Rahman) house, where her friend Rohit (Arjun Mathur) is also present. Seeing the romantic relation between Sanya and Rohit, Ira feels very bad as her ‘Brit’ husband never reciprocates her love.

Seeing one big trunk at Sanya’s house, Basuki asks about what’s inside it. Pat comes the answer from Rohit ‘There is a dead body in the trunk and it's of ‘Lord Curzon’'. Thereafter, Basuki’s mind starts working overtime in order to find out about the ‘content’ of the big trunk.

In a quest to unravel this, little does he realise that he will land up unearthing old skeletons from the cupboard! This unearthing leads to a lot of upheaval… both, emotional and physical. What ultimately forms the content of the trunk and in what way do their lives change forever is what forms the rest of the film.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: Actors' performance

The film, right from the word go, belongs to Rasika Dugal, who not just surprises you, but also equally shocks you with an unexpected performance. There is hardly any place in the film where she gives the audience any time to think. Just as when you think you have seen it all, she springs one surprise after another! This film definitely will form one of the topmost highlights of her career.

She is seconded by a ‘powerfully restrained’ performance by the Arjun ‘smooth-operator’ Mathur. The restraint with which he has enacted his character will surely leave you asking for more.

There is Paresh Pahuja who does not put any extra efforts to convince the audience about his character. The way he has enacted his role simply feels that it's a role that’s tailor made for him. Offering a responsible shoulder to all the leading characters is the stunning Zoha Rahman who will leave a lasting impact in your mind. Rest of the actors (like Tanmay - the pizza delivery guy, Garrick Hagon as Lord Curzon) help in doing justice to the film’s narrative.

As for the film’s direction, actor Anshuman Jha makes his directorial debut. A bunch of places notwithstanding, the way he has handled the direction leaves no room for mistake. Seems like next year, there will be a neck to neck fight between Aryan Khan and Anshuman Jha for the Best Debutant Director’s award.

The film’s cinematography (Jean Marc Selva (AFC), Ramanuj Dutta) is decent and is in sync with the narrative. There are a few places which could have been shot in a more ‘professional’ manner.

The film’s background music (Simon Fransquet) acts as a catalyst to the narrative. It’s editing (Aasif Pathan, Manas Mittal) could have been more crisper towards the second half.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review: FPJ Verdict

The film, which is an honest attempt by the actor-turned-director Anushuman Jha, could possibly struggle at the box office because of lack of required publicity and its handicap to cater to a universal audience.

It will strictly appeal to the urban crowds and would have to rely heavily on word of mouth. With the Diwali month seeping in, chances are bright that one may see a magical spike in the film’s collections. Till then, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli will have an uphill task to prove itself at the box office.