Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun Dhawan Nails It In This Super Entertaining Rom-Com 

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review

Title: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf

Where to watch: In theatre

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Shashank Khaitan is known for directing romantic comedies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Govinda Naam Mera. Now, he is back with one more rom-com titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The director has teamed up with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor again, and the film also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The trailer had grabbed our attention, and the songs are already chartbusters, which is why expectations from the movie were quite high. So, is SSKTK worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Sunny (Varun Dhawan), who is in a relationship with Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), and one day proposes to her for marriage. But, she breaks up with him, saying that it was a situationship and she is getting married to Vikram (Rohit Saraf). Sunny comes to know that Vikram also has an ex-girlfriend named Tulsi (Janjvi Kapoor) with whom he broke up just to get married to Ananya. Sunny meets Tulsi and plans to stop Vikram and Ananya's wedding. So, will they be successful in doing that, or will there be another twist in the tale? Watch the movie to know that...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie in the first half is hilarious, and there are many scenes, as well as one-liners, that will make you laugh out loud. For example, in a scene, Tulsi tells Sunny, 'Achchi acting ki na maine'. To which he replies, 'Haan ekdum Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon jaisi'. Khaitan and Ishita Moitra surely deserve applause for writing such hilarious dialogues.

In the second half, the movie has a few funny scenes and more romantic scenes. But still, it keeps us hooked to the screens and entertains us. You will always have a smile on your face while watching SSKTK, and a couple of scenes will also make you a bit emotional.

The runtime of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is 2 hours 15 minutes. So, it keeps the story to the point without dragging it. The film has been shot wonderfully by Manush Nandan. It is grand, colourful, and a visual treat.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review - Actors' Performance

Varun Dhawan is a master when it comes to romantic comedies, and he has once again given a fantastic performance. Apart from comedy and romantic scenes, even in emotional scenes, the actor has nailed it. SSKTK is a treat for his fans.

Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning in each and every scene in the movie. In Param Sundari, we were not impressed with her comedy, but in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the actress has improved a lot, and her comic timing is very good. Also, Varun and Janhvi's chemistry is impressive.

It is good to see Sanya Malhotra in a proper commercial entertainer. She is looking gorgeous in the film and has performed really well; especially in the climax, the actress grabs our attention the most.

Rohit Saraf will steal your hearts with his charm, and he has performed very well. Girls will just give him their hearts once again.

Abhinav Sharma and Maniesh Paul are simply excellent in the film. They have been given some of the best scenes and dialogues in the movie, and the two actors have done justice to them. They will surely make you go ROFL. Akshaye Oberoi and Manini Chadha also leave a mark with their performance in the movie.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review - Music

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has some amazing music. Bijuria and Panwadi are already chartbusters, and even Ishq Manzoor will make it to your playlist after you watch it on the big screens.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in recent times. It is fun, entertaining, and filled with some wonderful performances.

P.S. There is a cameo in the climax; a crossover no one expected!