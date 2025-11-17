 Huma Qureshi's Boyfriend Rachit Singh Kisses & Hugs Her At Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai Concert; Actress Warns Him About Cameras—VIDEO
Huma Qureshi attended Myntra's MyGlamFest 2025 at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on Sunday, where Himesh Reshammiya performed. She was seen laughing with Munawar Faruqui, while her boyfriend Rachit Singh hugged and kissed her cheek. Playfully warning him about the cameras, Huma and Rachit, who recently made their relationship official, were also spotted hand-in-hand at the Thamma screening.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently attended Myntra's MyGlamFest 2025 at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on Sunday evening, November 16, where Himesh Reshammiya also performed. Huma, accompanied by her boyfriend and acting coach Rachit Singh, was seen getting cosy with him as they enjoyed Himesh's show, moments that were captured by the cameras.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Get Cosy At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert

In a viral video, Huma, dressed in a denim outfit, was seen laughing and talking to Munawar Faruqui. Her boyfriend, Rachit Singh, who was standing behind her, then hugged her and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The actress playfully cautioned him about the cameras, prompting Rachit to quickly pull his hands away.

Check out the video:

Huma and Rachit were also seen vibing to Hookah Bar with Munawar, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh at the event.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Confirm Relationship

Huma and Rachit seemingly made their relationship official as they were spotted together at the screening of Thamma in Mumbai, arriving hand in hand and smiling brightly for the cameras.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Engagement

Meanwhile, in September, several media reports claimed that the couple got engaged after being together for over a year. According to Hindustan Times, Rachit proposed to the actress in an intimate setting, and she said yes. Reportedly, it was a close-knit affair that took place in the US, and they are yet to make it official publicly.

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Engagement Reports

While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on September 17. Taking to her Instagram story, Huma shared a photo of a ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea, writing, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL.

