 Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi Ho Gayi...' —VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAjaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi Ho Gayi...' —VIDEO

Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi Ho Gayi...' —VIDEO

Actor Ajaz Khan, booked for posting an objectionable video after gangster Salman Lala’s death, appeared before Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya in Indore and apologised. Claiming he was misled, Khan said, "Mujhe galat fehmi ho gayi thi… Main Salman Lala ko nahi jaanta hoon." He deleted the video and provided all details to the police, admitting he reacted without verifying facts.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was booked for posting an objectionable video on social media following the death of gangster Salman Lala, appeared before Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya on Saturday in Indore and apologised for the post. He stated that he was unaware of the facts and had been misled. In the video, Khan alleged that Lala could not have drowned as he was an experienced swimmer and claimed he was targeted because of his religion, allegations denied by police.

Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death

In the apology video, Ajaz said in Hindi, "Mujhe galat fehmi ho gayi thi. Jab mujhe sahi cheez ka pata chala, toh maine turant Instagram par maafi nama daal diya tha aur sab jagah clear kar diya tha. Maine video bhi delete kar diya tha. Main kanoon ka samaan karta hoon, aur aaj yahan aaya hoon, maine apna mobile bhi jama kar diya, aur baaki saari details jo maangi gayi thi, woh saari de di thi. Mujhe bilkul jaankari nahi thi. Kuch influencers ke messages aaye... toh it was a mistake. Main Salman Lala ko nahi jaanta hoon."

(I had a misunderstanding. When I learned the truth, I immediately posted an apology on Instagram and clarified everything everywhere. I also deleted the video. I respect the law, and today I came here, submitted my mobile, and provided all the details that were asked. I had no knowledge at all. Some messages from influencers came… so it was a mistake. I do not know Salman Lala.)

FPJ Shorts
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To Be Sourced From US Gulf Coast
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes
Powai Septic Tank Cleaning Tragedy: Case Filed After 2 Workers Die From Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji...
article-image

According to officials, Ajaz's viral video had the potential to incite hatred and disturb public peace. After reviewing the complaint, video evidence, and screenshots, police concluded that Khan had violated the law. A case has been registered against him under Sections 223, 196, and 353(1)(b)(g) of the BNS.

Salman Lala had died of drowning during a police chase in Indore in August this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, November 17: Anupama Takes Ishani & Pari To Mumbai As Mita Brings Police To...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 17: Anupama Takes Ishani & Pari To Mumbai As Mita Brings Police To...

Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi...

Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi...

Huma Qureshi's Boyfriend Rachit Singh Kisses & Hugs Her At Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai Concert;...

Huma Qureshi's Boyfriend Rachit Singh Kisses & Hugs Her At Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai Concert;...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla WIN Pati Patni Aur Panga; Defeat Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla WIN Pati Patni Aur Panga; Defeat Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 16: Tulsi Heartbroken, Mihir Slaps Angad...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 16: Tulsi Heartbroken, Mihir Slaps Angad...