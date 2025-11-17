Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death: 'Mujhe Galat Fehmi Ho Gayi...' —VIDEO

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was booked for posting an objectionable video on social media following the death of gangster Salman Lala, appeared before Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya on Saturday in Indore and apologised for the post. He stated that he was unaware of the facts and had been misled. In the video, Khan alleged that Lala could not have drowned as he was an experienced swimmer and claimed he was targeted because of his religion, allegations denied by police.

Ajaz Khan Apologises Over Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala's Death

In the apology video, Ajaz said in Hindi, "Mujhe galat fehmi ho gayi thi. Jab mujhe sahi cheez ka pata chala, toh maine turant Instagram par maafi nama daal diya tha aur sab jagah clear kar diya tha. Maine video bhi delete kar diya tha. Main kanoon ka samaan karta hoon, aur aaj yahan aaya hoon, maine apna mobile bhi jama kar diya, aur baaki saari details jo maangi gayi thi, woh saari de di thi. Mujhe bilkul jaankari nahi thi. Kuch influencers ke messages aaye... toh it was a mistake. Main Salman Lala ko nahi jaanta hoon."

(I had a misunderstanding. When I learned the truth, I immediately posted an apology on Instagram and clarified everything everywhere. I also deleted the video. I respect the law, and today I came here, submitted my mobile, and provided all the details that were asked. I had no knowledge at all. Some messages from influencers came… so it was a mistake. I do not know Salman Lala.)

According to officials, Ajaz's viral video had the potential to incite hatred and disturb public peace. After reviewing the complaint, video evidence, and screenshots, police concluded that Khan had violated the law. A case has been registered against him under Sections 223, 196, and 353(1)(b)(g) of the BNS.

Salman Lala had died of drowning during a police chase in Indore in August this year.