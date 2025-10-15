'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health, Wishes To Meet Him - Watch Video

Ajaz Khan / Premanand Ji Maharaj

Vrindavan-based saint Premanand Ji Maharaj is battling complete kidney failure. Many of his devotees have come forward to offer their kidneys to him, but he has declined to accept them. Actor and Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Ajaz Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video in which he has requested his fans to pray for Maharaj ji's health. He also stated that if his kidney matches with Premanand Ji, he would like to donate it.

In the video, Ajaz said, "Assalam Wakelum yaaro. Pramanand Ji, ek aisi shakhsiyat hai jinhone kabhi kisi dharam ke khilaaf nahi bola, kabhi kisiko bhadkaya nahi. Mera jee karta hai main unse milo, aur agar meri kidney match hojaye, toh main unhe apni ek kidney dena chahata hoon. (Assalam Walekum friends. Pramanand ji is a personality who never spoke against any religion, never incited anyone. I feel like meeting him, and if my kidney matches, I would like to donate one of mine to him)."

He further said, "Yaaro unke liye dua karo ke yeh shakhsiyat 100 saal aur jiye, aur Hindustan ka aur hum sabka bhala kare. Main aapse milne zaror aaunga sir. (Friends, pray for him that this personality lives for another 100 years and does good for Hindustan and all of us. I will definitely come to meet you, Sir)."

Fans React To Ajaz Khan's Video

Many fans of Ajaz are commenting on the post that they will pray for Premanand Ji's health. A netizen commented, "Allah guru ji ko sehath ki daulat se malamaal kare Ameen (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhagwan pls iski kidney match ho jaye (sic)." One more fan commented, "Dil jeet liya yaar 😢 aapne toh (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra had also offered to donate a kidney to Premanand Ji Maharaj.