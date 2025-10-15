Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Angad Goes To Vrinda's House To Save Her Marriage

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 15: Today's episode starts with Tulsi talking to Angad about Malti coming to Shanti Niketan and telling her that Vrinda's engagement broke because of Angad. Tulsi tells Angad to go to Vrinda's and solve the issue and save her marriage. So, Angad says that it is good if Vrinda does not get married to Suhas. However, Tulsi forces him to go to Vrinda's house.

In the chawl, Suhas tells Ranvijay that he will get married but on his terms. Meanwhile, Pari and Mitali celebrate as their plan of ruining Vrinda's life becomes successful.

Angad reaches Vrinda's house, and everyone starts questioning him about why he has come there. He says that Malti had come to his house, and that's why he decided to come and clear all the things. While he is talking to Vrinda's family, Suhas creates a scene and says that Angad has come here because he is the lover of Vrinda.

Angad gets angry, and a fight takes place between him and Suhas. Later, Angad clarifies that there's no affair between him and Vrinda. But, Suhas reveals it to Angad that his fiancée had come to the chawl and told Vrinda to leave him. Angad doesn't believe Suhas and once again gets angry with him. As Angad is going to hit Suhas, Vrinda comes in between and stops him. She tells Angad to leave.

Suhas says that he will get married to Vrinda, but he wants dowry. Angad says that asking for dowry is a crime in our country. But, Suhas says that he will only get married if Vrinda's family gives him dowry.

Malti tells Suhas that she will give him her gold chain, and her brother will give him land in Sangli. So, Suhas agrees to get married. Angad leaves from there, and Suhas tries to inappropriately touch Vrinda, so she stops him.

This irks Suhas again, and he shouts that Vrinda still loves Angad and he won't get married till Angad apologizes to him. While Vrinda is sitting alone, her friend comes and questions her about whether she actually wants to marry Suhas. So, Vrinda says that she will get married for her family's happiness. Vrinda's friend asks her whether she loves Angad, so she gets shocked by the question.

Meanwhile, Noina and Mihir are in the office, and Noina is worried about the engagement. She tells Mihir that Mitali is like her daughter and she can't see her upset. Mihir tells Noina that he hasn't seen this side of her, and if there's more secrets about her he doesn't know. So, Noina says there is one secret, but she will tell him later about it.